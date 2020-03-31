Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sourdough - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sourdough market accounted for $2.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for gluten-free sourdough products and fermented foods, growing demand for bread types paired with health benefits among consumers, increased urbanization and rising preference for sourdough pizza are some of the key factors fuelling market growth. However, high costs associated with sourdough products restraint market growth.
Amongst application, Pizza base is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increasing consumer receptivity to new flavours and rising consumption in Europe. Furthermore, rising R&D investments by prominent restaurant chains in the pizza industry, including Pizza Hut, has contributed positively to the growth of the segment.
By Geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period with countries such as China, Japan, and India contributing substantially to the growth of the regional market. Growing demand for baked products free of chemicals and preservatives in these countries has put sourdough-based products in the spotlight. India is likely to have a prominent position in the Asia Pacific market owing to the presence of abundant native and ancient varieties of wheat that are high in nutrition and flavour.
Some of the key players in the global Sourdough market are Truckee Sourdough Company, Lallemand, Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG, Alpha Baking Co, Josey Baker Bread, Gold Coast Bakeries, Puratos NV/SA, GoodMills Group GmbH, Riverside Sourdough, Dr Otto Suwelack Nachf Gmbh & Co, Bread SRSLY, German Bakehouse, Philibert Savours, Boudin SF, Backaldrin International, Morabito Baking Co. Inc., Italmill Srl, and Madison Sourdough.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Sourdough Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Type I (Lactobacillus Sanfranciscensis)
5.3 Type II (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae)
5.4 Type III
5.4.1 Lactobacillus Brevis
5.4.2 Lactobacillus Plantarum
5.4.3 Pediococcus Pentosaceus
6 Global Sourdough Market, By Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Barley
6.3 Oats
6.4 Rye
6.5 Wheat
7 Global Sourdough Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pizza
7.3 Cakes & Pastries
7.4 Waffles and Pancakes
7.5 Breads
7.6 Cookies
7.7 Buns
7.8 Desserts
7.9 Muffins
7.10 Piecrust
8 Global Sourdough Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bakery and Confectionery
8.3 Food & Beverages
9 Global Sourdough Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Truckee Sourdough Company
11.2 Lallemand
11.3 Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG
11.4 Alpha Baking Co
11.5 Josey Baker Bread
11.6 Gold Coast Bakeries
11.7 Puratos NV/SA
11.8 GoodMills Group GmbH
11.9 Riverside Sourdough
11.10 Dr Otto Suwelack Nachf GmbH & Co
11.1 Bread SRSLY
11.12 German Bakehouse
11.13 Philibert Savours
11.14 Boudin SF
11.15 Backaldrin International
11.16 Morabito Baking Co. Inc.
11.17 Italmill Srl
11.18 Madison Sourdough
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia03ed
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: