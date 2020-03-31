EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 31 MARCH 2020 AT 12:45

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hagros Kati Anne Marika

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200331092916_5

Transaction date: 2020-03-30

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 575 Unit price: 2.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 316 Unit price: 2.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,109 Unit price: 2.78 EUR

(4): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.77406 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934