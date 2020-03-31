EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 31 MARCH 2020 AT 12:45
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hagros Kati Anne Marika
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200331092916_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-30
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 575 Unit price: 2.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 316 Unit price: 2.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,109 Unit price: 2.78 EUR
(4): Volume: NaN Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.77406 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
Eezy Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: