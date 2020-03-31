Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dairy Ingredients market accounted for $49.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $103.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing consumption of convenience food, rise in health consciousness, multifunctionality of dairy ingredients and an increase in R&D activates related to innovative solutions using dairy ingredients. However, health risks associated with whey protein is restricting market growth.
On the basis of form, the dry form of all types of dairy ingredients is preferred by food manufacturers, owing to the ease in transportation in comparison to the liquid form. Even the cold storage cost for the dry form is lesser, which further reduces the final cost of the product. Dried format of dairy ingredients also has a longer shelf life and is easy to handle, thereby increasing the demand for dry ingredients among the manufacturers.
By Geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period; due to the rise in population and inclination toward the healthy lifestyle among the people in the Asia Pacific has created the demand for functional and fortified foods in the region. Also, development in the economies and increase in disposable income has led the consumers to invest in health-related products and services. These factors have been driving the dairy ingredients market in the region.
Some of the key players in global Dairy Ingredients market are Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co, Operative Group, Batory Foods, Kerry Group, FrieslandCampina, Epi Ingredients, Ingredia SA, Arla Foods, Hoogwegt Group, Glanbia, PLC, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America, Cayuga Dairy Ingredients, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Volac International Ltd., Saputo Inc., Kanegrade Ltd, and Valio.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Livestock
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cows
5.3 Other Livestock
5.3.1 Goats
5.3.2 Buffaloes
5.3.3 Camels
5.3.4 Sheep
6 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Milk Powder
6.2.1 Whole Milk Powder
6.2.2 Skimmed Milk Powder
6.2.3 Buttermilk Powder
6.2.4 Cream Powder
6.2.5 Fat-filled Powder
6.2.6 Rolled Dried Powder
6.3 Permeate Powder/Dried Permeate
6.4 Lactose & Its Derivatives
6.5 Proteins
6.5.1 Milk Protein Isolates
6.5.2 Milk Protein Hydrolysates
6.5.3 Milk Protein Concentrates
6.6 Whey Ingredients
6.6.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
6.6.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
6.6.3 Sweet Whey Powder
6.6.4 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
6.7 Dairy Blenders & Replacers
6.8 Casein & Caseinates
6.9 Milk Fat Concentrates
6.10 Other Types
6.10.1 Dairy Protein Fractions
6.10.2 Milk and Whey Peptides
6.10.3 Colostrums
6.10.4 Yogurt and Cream
7 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Dry
8 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Whey Based
8.3 Milk-Based
9 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Production Method
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Membrane Separation
9.2.1 Ultrafiltration
9.2.2 Nanofiltration
9.2.3 Reverse Osmosis
9.3 Traditional Method
10 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Origin
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Synthetic
10.3 Conventional
11 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Distribution Channel
11.3 Direct Channel
12 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Functionality
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Colour, Flavour, and Texture
12.3 Solubility and Heat Stability
12.4 Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening
12.5 Gelation
13 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Dairy Products
13.2.1 Recombinant Milk
13.3 Frozen Desserts
13.4 Bakery & Confectionery
13.4.1 Ice-Cream
13.4.2 Chocolate
13.5 Infant Formulas
13.6 Sports Nutrition Products
13.7 Paediatrics
13.8 Health Foods
13.9 Medical Nutrition
13.10 Other Applications
13.10.1 Dairy Beverages
13.10.2 Convenience Food
14 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Groupe Lactalis
16.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Group
16.3 Batory Foods
16.4 Kerry Group
16.5 FrieslandCampina
16.6 Epi Ingredients
16.7 Ingredia S.A.
16.8 Arla Foods
16.9 Hoogwegt Group
16.10 Glanbia PLC
16.11 AMCO Proteins
16.12 Dairy Farmers of America
16.13 Cayuga Dairy Ingredients
16.14 Murray Goulburn Co-operative
16.15 Volac International Ltd.
16.16 Saputo Inc.
16.17 Kanegrade Ltd.
16.18 Valio
