WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

31 March 2020

(the “Issuer”)

Final reminder notice regarding the proposed delisting of trading lines of ETP Securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer previously, the Issuer wishes to remind investors that notice has been given that application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for certain trading lines of securities issued by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC to be delisted from that exchange (the “Delisting”).

Where the security has no remaining trading lines listed on the London Stock Exchange, an application will be made to UK Listing Authority for removal from the UK’s Official List on 1 April 2020.

The Delisting will become effective tomorrow (1 April 2020) at 8am (the “Effective Date”) and therefore the last opportunity to trade on the London Stock Exchange will be prior to close of business today (31 March 2020).

For each trading line of the security that will be delisted, at least one other trading line on a regulated European exchange will be maintained, however this may not be in the same currency as that which is delisted.

Annex 1 to this notice, entitled ‘Trading Lines of Securities to be Delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the Remaining Trading Lines’, sets out the trading lines of securities to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange and the details of at least one other trading line of each security on a regulated European stock exchange which will remain after the Effective Date.

Investors are strongly advised to consult with their broker/advisor prior to the Effective Date to assess any actions that must be taken to affect a sale or conversion, the timing and the costs of

Further information

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com





Annex 1

TRADING LINES OF SECURITIES TO BE DELISTED FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE REMAINING TRADING LINES