The Global In-vehicle Infotainment market accounted for $20.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $54.8 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for rear seat entertainment, smartphone industry and use of cloud technologies are the factors driving market growth. However, huge cost of advanced technologies and services in infotainment systems are some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based on location, front row segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to higher penetration than rear row infotainment in the in-vehicle infotainment system. The front row infotainment provides users with different kinds of information (navigation, weather forecast, internet, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio) services. Every vehicle with an infotainment system has a front row display, whereas, at present, the rear row display is mostly offered in premium vehicles.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due growing demand for comfort, luxury, high-end information, and entertainment services, and government regulations regarding safety and security will fuel the in-vehicle infotainment market in this region.
Some of the key players in Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market include Visteon Corporation, Tomtom International, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jvckenwood Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Harman International, Garmin Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Foryou Corporation, Desay Sv Automotive, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Clarion and Alpine Electronics Inc.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Alternate Fuel Vehicle
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Cars
5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
5.4 Battery Electric Vehicle
6 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tethered
6.3 Integrated
6.4 Embedded
7 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Location
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rear RoW
7.3 Front RoW
8 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Telematics Control Unit (Tcu)
8.3 Head-Up Display
8.4 Display Unit/Infotainment Unit
8.5 Control Panel
9 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Connectivity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wi-Fi
9.3 Near Field communication (NFC)
9.4 Long Term Evolution (LTE)
9.5 Bluetooth
9.6 5G
9.7 4G
9.8 3G
10 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Operating System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Qnx
10.3 Microsoft
10.4 Linux
11 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Service
11.1 Introduction
11.2 E-Call
11.3 Entertainment Services
11.4 Navigation Services
11.5 Vehicle Diagnostics
12 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Passenger Car
12.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
12.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Interaction Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Voice-Enabled
13.3 Touch-based
13.4 Physically Button Controlled
13.5 Gestures
14 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Device Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 In-car Navigation Systems
14.3 In Car Video Systems
14.4 In Car Audio Systems
14.5 In-Car Connectivity
15 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By End User
15.1 Introduction
15.2 SUVs & Crossovers
15.3 Small Cars
15.4 Mid-Sized Cars
15.5 Luxury Cars
15.6 Electric Vehicle
15.7 Compact Cars
16 Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, By Geography
16.1 Introduction
16.2 North America
16.2.1 US
16.2.2 Canada
16.2.3 Mexico
16.3 Europe
16.3.1 Germany
16.3.2 UK
16.3.3 Italy
16.3.4 France
16.3.5 Spain
16.3.6 Rest of Europe
16.4 Asia Pacific
16.4.1 Japan
16.4.2 China
16.4.3 India
16.4.4 Australia
16.4.5 New Zealand
16.4.6 South Korea
16.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
16.5 South America
16.5.1 Argentina
16.5.2 Brazil
16.5.3 Chile
16.5.4 Rest of South America
16.6 Middle East & Africa
16.6.1 Saudi Arabia
16.6.2 UAE
16.6.3 Qatar
16.6.4 South Africa
16.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
17 Key Developments
17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
17.3 New Product Launch
17.4 Expansions
17.5 Other Key Strategies
18 Company Profiling
18.1 Visteon Corporation
18.2 Tomtom International
18.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
18.4 Pioneer Corporation
18.5 Panasonic Corporation
18.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
18.7 Jvckenwood Corporation
18.8 Hyundai Mobis
18.9 Harman International
18.10 Garmin Ltd.
18.11 Fujitsu Limited
18.12 Foryou Corporation
18.13 Desay SV Automotive
18.14 Denso Corporation
18.15 Continental AG
18.16 Clarion
18.17 Alpine Electronics Inc.
