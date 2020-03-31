Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Infotainment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In-vehicle Infotainment market accounted for $20.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $54.8 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for rear seat entertainment, smartphone industry and use of cloud technologies are the factors driving market growth. However, huge cost of advanced technologies and services in infotainment systems are some of the factors restraining market growth.



Based on location, front row segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to higher penetration than rear row infotainment in the in-vehicle infotainment system. The front row infotainment provides users with different kinds of information (navigation, weather forecast, internet, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio) services. Every vehicle with an infotainment system has a front row display, whereas, at present, the rear row display is mostly offered in premium vehicles.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due growing demand for comfort, luxury, high-end information, and entertainment services, and government regulations regarding safety and security will fuel the in-vehicle infotainment market in this region.



Some of the key players in Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market include Visteon Corporation, Tomtom International, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jvckenwood Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Harman International, Garmin Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Foryou Corporation, Desay Sv Automotive, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Clarion and Alpine Electronics Inc.



