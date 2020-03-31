Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Gaming market accounted for $0.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing market growth include commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile and increase in the number of internet users. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues are hindering market growth.



Amongst type, Video streaming solution relieves clients from computationally intensive graphics rendering and is ideal for clients with resource-constrained devices. Additionally, in this approach, computational load is paid along with network load since transmitting videos is more expensive than transmitting graphics commands. Owing to this, video streaming will hold significant growth.



By Geography, The cloud gaming market in APAC is foreseen to augment at a significant rate owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. Additionally, the cost-effective nature of the cloud gaming platforms is promoting its usage across various new customer classes that vary in investing in gaming systems due to its cost.



Some of the key players in global cloud gaming market are IBM, NVIDIA, Google, Sony, Tencent, Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Right-To-Win, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Alibaba, Advanced Micro Devices, Blacknut, Paperspace, Activision, TransGaming, LiquidSky Software, and Playcast Media Systems.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Device Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tablets

5.3 Smart Televisions

5.4 Gaming Consoles

5.5 Personal Computers & Laptops

5.6 Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

5.7 Smartphones



6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Business Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)

6.3 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)



7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Private Cloud

7.3 Hybrid Cloud

7.4 Public Cloud



8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Game Platform Services

8.2.1 PC Services

8.2.2 Content Services

8.3 Infrastructure

8.3.1 Memory

8.3.2 Compute

8.3.3 Storage



9 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Server Technology

9.3 Gaming as a Service

9.4 Data Streaming Technology



10 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gamer Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Avid Gamers

10.3 Social Gamers

10.4 Hardcore Gamers

10.5 Casual Gamers

10.6 Serious Gamers



11 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 File Streaming

11.3 Video Streaming



12 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gaming System

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Play Station

12.3 Steam In-Home Streaming

12.4 Stream My Game

12.5 G Cluster

12.6 Remote Play



13 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Genre

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Puzzles

13.3 Simulation

13.4 Adventure/Role Playing Games

13.5 Strategy

13.6 Social Games



14 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launch

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 IBM

16.2 NVIDIA

16.3 Google

16.4 Sony

16.5 Tencent

16.6 Amazon Web Services

16.7 Samsung Electronics

16.8 Right-To-Win

16.9 Microsoft

16.10 Intel Corporation

16.11 Alibaba

16.12 Advanced Micro Devices

16.13 Blacknut

16.14 Paperspace

16.15 Activision

16.16 TransGaming

16.17 LiquidSky Software

16.18 Playcast Media Systems



