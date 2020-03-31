New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588336/?utm_source=GNW

31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. In addition, increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Implants

• Instruments

• Cases And Trays



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



Key Trends for global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth

This study identifies increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices as the prime reasons driving the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Autocam Medical, Avalign Technologies Inc., In’Tech Medical SAS, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, Marle Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc. and Viant.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

