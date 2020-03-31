Selbyville, Delaware, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market by Component (Solution, Service), Application (Industrial Automation, Power and Energy, Automotive and Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of time sensitive networking will reach $1 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for real-time networking, Industrial IoT (IIoT), and industrial automation is contributing significantly to the market growth.

The increasing need for communication networks and demand for industrial automation are fueling the adoption of TSN solutions. For instance, smart manufacturing facilities connect different components, such as controllers and sensors, over a converged network. These connected components send data to the remote monitoring system through radio access networks and multi-access edge computing. TSN technology helps in routing the increased traffic caused due to data transmission through a converged network. It also provides high bandwidths and protocol layers compared to traditional Ethernet switches in the network infrastructure.

The controller & processor segment in the time sensitive networking market will observe high gains till 2026. Communication technology solution providers are developing new products, supporting time sensitive networking technology. For example, in January 2020, CAST, Inc. launched a switched TSN Endpoint Controller with TSN standards. This product launch helped the company to provide controller IP core that integrates with hardware stacks and provides low latency Ethernet MAC, traffic management, and time synchronization capability.

The professional service segment is expected to exceed USD 200 million valuation by 2026. Enterprises with specialized expertise in TSN technology are providing services to customers to solve their networking problems in deployment and maintenance. Companies operating in the market are focusing on providing time sensitive networking solutions.

Europe time sensitive networking market is anticipated to grow at a rate of over 35% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of managed services and controllers & processors across companies operating in the regional automotive vertical is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the consistent innovations to improve vehicle communication capabilities are expected to increase investments in the Europe automotive sector.

Enterprises operating in the industry are unveiling solutions to support TSN technology and expand their product portfolio. For example, in November 2018, Analog Devices, Inc. launched industrial automation solutions for factory infrastructure. The solutions included TSN switching capability, radar sensors, condition-based monitoring (CbM), and device-level security. Due to the rising demand for industrial automation solutions across enterprises, the need for time sensitive networking solutions is attributed to grow rapidly during the forecast timeline.

Some major findings of the time sensitive networking market report include:

The increasing demand for TSN solutions in Europe is attributed to the growing investment in the automotive industry.

The growing adoption of IIoT applications and automation solutions across the SMEs is supporting the market growth.

The increasing focus on strategic partnerships by leading market players to test and develop TSN technology is supporting the growing adoption of deterministic networking technology.

Major players operating in the time sensitive networking market are NXP Semiconductors, Siemens, Broadcom Limited, and Microsemi Corporation.





