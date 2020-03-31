Staying the course

“In 2019 we posted a strong performance in a challenging market environment and made significant strides in the execution of our growth strategy in all three major activities, while again reaching the original financial target of our Horizon 2020 strategic plan. We signed multi-year agreements with leading EV battery producers and concluded long-term supply partnerships for sustainable cobalt. We commissioned our new Process competence center in Belgium and a fuel cell catalyst plant in Korea, and acquired the Kokkola cobalt refinery in Finland. We contributed to the creation of a sustainable and innovative battery value chain for EVs in Europe and were instrumental in the clear sustainability principles for the rechargeable battery industry issued by the Global Battery Alliance. Technology innovation and our ongoing growth investments promise further value creation once the current pandemic is behind us.” Marc Grynberg, CEO.

Umicore today published its 2019 Integrated Annual Report . The report provides an integrated view of Umicore’s progress in reaching its Horizon 2020 goals of becoming a leader in clean mobility materials and recycling and turning sustainability into a greater competitive edge.

The report continues to focus on the elements that drive Umicore’s business and this year includes expanded content on innovation, on Umicore’s sustainable products and services, as well as on human rights and Umicore’s role and mission in the value chain. The report also includes Umicore’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic: to keep people healthy, to ensure safe working conditions and to preserve cash. With a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, Umicore expects to emerge from the crisis ready to resume its growth trajectory.

The 2019 report focuses on that growth strategy and Umicore’s unique position in providing certified clean and ethical materials to the rechargeable battery supply chain, in gasoline particulate filter applications, in fuel cell catalysts and in battery recycling.

Umicore uses the GRI Standards reporting framework and has illustrated how its Horizon 2020 objectives contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The 2019 Integrated Annual report can be browsed online in English, or downloaded in Dutch, English, or French at

annualreport.umicore.com where expanded and dynamic versions of the stories behind the key events of the year are also available.





Umicore profile

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated in 2019 revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.4 billion (turnover of € 17.5 billion) and currently employs 11,152 people.