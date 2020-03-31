Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Weapon - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cyber Weapon market accounted for $45.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $73.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing market growth include a rise in threats to critical infrastructures across vital sectors including corporate IT and government, rise in defence expenses coupled with the continuous evolution of cyber weapons as a warfare tool and increasing use of cyber weapons to keep track of enemy's movements and data surveillance in the defence sector. However, the lack of standardized regulatory frameworks for energy solutions and increasing government regulations regarding the use of cyber weapons in a controlled environment are restricting market growth.



Amongst type, defensive weapons lead demand from the global cyber weapon market and are likely to retain a foremost position in the coming years due to their growing economic importance to countries across the development spectrum. The mounting intricacy required in defensive cyber weapons is likely to be a key direction for players in the market. Since information technology is integral to industries such as manufacturing, defence, and aerospace, they are more vulnerable to cyber thefts. The demand for defensive cyber weapons is therefore anticipated to continue to surge through the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is likely to have significant growth during the forecast period. The high concentration of globally important economic and scientific institutions in North American countries such as the U.S. has been vital for the growth of the North America cyber weapon market. The vital economic importance of North America has also led to consistent government support in developed regions, which has propelled the entry of new players in the North America cyber weapon market. Massive application of cyber weapons in aerospace and defence sectors, as well as intelligence units, is the main factor of the North America cyber weapon market.



Some of the key players in global cyber weapon market are BAE System plc, Cisco Systems, Avast Software, McAfee, Kaspersky Lab, Airbus Group SE, Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AVG Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Thales SA, and FireEye, Inc.



