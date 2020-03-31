TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2020

31.03.2020





The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (“EU”) and the additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

Moreover, Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes a revised presentation of the financial results for Q4 2019.

Lone Præst

CFO

For further details, please contact:

CFO, Lone Præst, phone: +45 5157 1151

