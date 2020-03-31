Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Learning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Learning market accounted for $19.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $82.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
While the factors like rising demand for elearning solutions and increasing demand for connected devices in education system are driving the growth of the market. However, high costs of producing elearning content is hampering market growth.
Based on Learning Mode, Asynchronous learning segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is carrying out online as well as offline learning and convenience of time and flexible access to econtent. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to high demand in emerging countries such as US & Canada. US government initiatives and investments in the education sector and increasing adoption of digital technologies in Canada are driving the region in this market.
Some of the key players in Global Smart Learning market include Blackboard, IBM, Samsung, SMART Technologies, Adobe, Saba Software, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, BenQ, Huawei, D2L, Newrow, McGraw-Hill, Alphabet, Ellucian and Cisco.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Type Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Learning Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.2.1 Standalone Solution
5.2.1.1 Test and Assessment
5.2.1.2 Student Information System
5.2.1.3 Learning Management System (LMS)/ Learning Content Management System (LCMS)
5.2.1.4 Collaboration
5.2.1.5 Econtent
5.2.2 Integrated Solution
5.3 Service
5.3.1 Implementation
5.3.2 Support and Maintenance
5.3.3 Consulting
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 Interactive Projectors
5.4.2 Interactive Displays
6 Global Smart Learning Market, By End User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Enterprises
6.2.1 Large Enterprises
6.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
6.3 Academic
6.3.1 Higher Education
6.3.2 K-12
7 Global Smart Learning Market, By Learning Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Asynchronous Learning
7.3 Synchronous Learning
8 Global Smart Learning Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Blackboard
10.2 IBM
10.3 Samsung
10.4 SMART Technologies
10.5 Adobe
10.6 Saba Software
10.7 Oracle
10.8 SAP
10.9 Microsoft
10.10 BenQ
10.11 Huawei
10.12 D2L
10.13 Newrow
10.14 McGraw-Hill
10.15 Alphabet
10.16 Ellucian
10.17 Cisco
