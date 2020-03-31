Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Articles 222-3 and 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers), that the French version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report is available on the company’s website : https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs.



A condensed English version* of the Annual Financial Report 2019 is available on the company's website : https://www.lectra.com/en/investors.

Hard copies of Copy of this document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With close to 1,800 employees, Lectra reported revenues of 280 million euros in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).







