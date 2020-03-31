Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

31st March 2020

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 31st March 2020 that on 31st March 2020 Andrew Sykes, Senior Independent Director of the Company, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 836.13 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Andrew Sykes and his connected persons hold a total of 15,000 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994