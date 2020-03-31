Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Nutritional Bar Market, By Product Type (Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars & Others), By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Nutritional Bar Market was valued $1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to cross $1.5 billion by 2025.
Major growth driver for nutritional bar market in the country include their emergence as a workout support and a meal supplement coupled with increasing awareness about their health benefits among health-conscious consumers. UK nutritional bar market is segmented based on product type, distributional channel, region and company.
Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars and others. In 2019, breakfast bars accounted for the largest market share as they can be taken as first meal of the day. Protein bars are being increasingly consumed as a protein supplement majorly by bodybuilders, athletes and other sports persons. Protein bar segment is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR among all other product categories during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.
Major players operating in the UK Nutritional Bar market include Kellogg's, General Mills, Chicago Bar Company LLC, Mars Incorporated, Grenade (UK) Ltd, Oatein Limited, United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Pulsin Ltd, Optimum Nutrition, Inc, and others. Major companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. UK Nutritional Bar Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars & Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Convenience Stores, & Others (Includes Pharmacies, small groceries, etc.))
5.2.3. By Company (2019)
5.2.4. By Region (England; Scotland; Wales; Northern Ireland)
6. UK Breakfast Bar Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Distribution Channel
6.3. Product Benchmarking
7. UK Snack Bar Market Outlook
8. UK Protein Bar Market Outlook
9. Price Point Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Kellogg NA Co.
14.2. General Mills United Kingdom Private Limited
14.3. Chicago Bar Company LLC
14.4. Mars, Incorporated
14.5. Grenade (UK) Ltd.
14.6. Oatein Limited
14.7. United Biscuits (UK) Limited
14.8. Pulsin Ltd.
14.9. KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.
14.10. Diet Chef Ltd.
14.11. Optimum Nutrition Inc.
14.12. Amway Europe
14.13. Eat Natural Ltd.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hiesqb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: