The United Kingdom Nutritional Bar Market was valued $1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to cross $1.5 billion by 2025.



Major growth driver for nutritional bar market in the country include their emergence as a workout support and a meal supplement coupled with increasing awareness about their health benefits among health-conscious consumers. UK nutritional bar market is segmented based on product type, distributional channel, region and company.



Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars and others. In 2019, breakfast bars accounted for the largest market share as they can be taken as first meal of the day. Protein bars are being increasingly consumed as a protein supplement majorly by bodybuilders, athletes and other sports persons. Protein bar segment is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR among all other product categories during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.



Major players operating in the UK Nutritional Bar market include Kellogg's, General Mills, Chicago Bar Company LLC, Mars Incorporated, Grenade (UK) Ltd, Oatein Limited, United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Pulsin Ltd, Optimum Nutrition, Inc, and others. Major companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of UK Nutritional Bar market.

To classify and forecast UK Nutritional Bar market based on product type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UK Nutritional Bar market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UK Nutritional Bar market.

To conduct pricing analysis for UK Nutritional Bar market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UK Nutritional Bar market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. UK Nutritional Bar Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Breakfast Bars, Snack Bars, Protein Bars & Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Convenience Stores, & Others (Includes Pharmacies, small groceries, etc.))

5.2.3. By Company (2019)

5.2.4. By Region (England; Scotland; Wales; Northern Ireland)



6. UK Breakfast Bar Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel

6.3. Product Benchmarking



7. UK Snack Bar Market Outlook



8. UK Protein Bar Market Outlook



9. Price Point Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Kellogg NA Co.

14.2. General Mills United Kingdom Private Limited

14.3. Chicago Bar Company LLC

14.4. Mars, Incorporated

14.5. Grenade (UK) Ltd.

14.6. Oatein Limited

14.7. United Biscuits (UK) Limited

14.8. Pulsin Ltd.

14.9. KSF Acquisition UK Ltd.

14.10. Diet Chef Ltd.

14.11. Optimum Nutrition Inc.

14.12. Amway Europe

14.13. Eat Natural Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



15. Strategic Recommendations



