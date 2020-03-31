TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06.2020

31.03.2020





Tresu Investment Holding A/S announces that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the anticipated financial consequences hereof, Tresu Investment Holding A/S suspends the previous announced financial outlook for the financial year 2020. The previous announced outlook for the Group for 2020 was revenue growth in the area of 5-15%, and an EBITDA margin of 11-15% (adjusted for potential one-off effects).

COVID-19 is in the preliminary stage in Europe and the United States and Government Authorities are implementing initiatives to secure the health and wellbeing of the population. However, the fundamentals of the primary end-markets we operate in being supplier to the consumer staples sector has historically been relatively resilient against a material change in demand.





Lone Præst

CFO

For further details, please contact:

CFO, Lone Præst, phone: +45 5157 1151

Chairman of the board, Carsten Nygaard Knudsen, phone: +45 21 46 42 36