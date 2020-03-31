Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Water Purifiers Market, By Installation Mode (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pakistan water purifiers market was valued around $350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $528 million by 2025, on account of deteriorating ground and surface water quality, increasing urbanization & industrialization, coupled with rising concern about increasing incidence of water borne diseases across the country.
Furthermore, growing popularity of water purifiers among the population coupled with increasing consumer spending are positively impacting the growth of market. Additionally, increase in spending by the key players, technological advancements and new product launches are expected to further propel the growth of market until 2025.
Pakistan water purifiers market is segmented based on installation mode, application, sales channel and region. Based on installation mode, the market can be divided into POU & POE. POU mode of installation is expected to register significant growth in terms of volume during the forecast period on account of flexibility and convenience related to its installation and usage.
Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into direct, distributors, wholesalers and online. Direct sales channel dominated the market in 2019 and is further expected to hold its market dominance owing to the consumer behavior and psychology of buying water purifiers from the direct sales channels after getting fully assured of the product quality and the brand value associated with that product.
Major players operating in Pakistan water purifiers market include Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., So-Safe Water Technologies, Nasgas Appliances, Aqua Hygienic, Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd, Aqua Fine Corporation, Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products), Aquaguard, Pure Tech Water Purification, Aqua Cleanses and others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness Level
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Specifications of Brand Used
5. Pakistan Water Purifiers Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Installation Mode (POU & POE)
5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)
5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Company, By Application
5.2.7. By Company, By Technology
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Pakistan POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Nanofiltration)
6.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)
6.2.3. By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Commercial, Residential)
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. Pakistan POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. Pakistan Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. Pakistan Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Pakistan Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11. Pakistan Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12. Pakistan Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13. Pakistan Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14. Pakistan Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
15.1. Drivers
15.2. Challenges
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
17.1. Product Pricing
17.2. Product Segmentation Chart
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel
18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market
18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market
18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market
18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market
18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market
18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipal Market
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Pakistan Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1. Company Profiles
22.1.1. Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd.
22.1.2. So-Safe Water Technologies
22.1.3. Nasgas Appliances
22.1.4. Aqua Hygienic
22.1.5. Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd.
22.1.6. Aqua Fine Corporation
22.1.7. Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products)
22.1.8. Aquaguard
22.1.9. Pure Tech Water Purification
22.1.10. Aqua Cleanses
23. Strategic Recommendations
