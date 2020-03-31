Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Water Purifiers Market, By Installation Mode (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pakistan water purifiers market was valued around $350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $528 million by 2025, on account of deteriorating ground and surface water quality, increasing urbanization & industrialization, coupled with rising concern about increasing incidence of water borne diseases across the country.



Furthermore, growing popularity of water purifiers among the population coupled with increasing consumer spending are positively impacting the growth of market. Additionally, increase in spending by the key players, technological advancements and new product launches are expected to further propel the growth of market until 2025.



Pakistan water purifiers market is segmented based on installation mode, application, sales channel and region. Based on installation mode, the market can be divided into POU & POE. POU mode of installation is expected to register significant growth in terms of volume during the forecast period on account of flexibility and convenience related to its installation and usage.



Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into direct, distributors, wholesalers and online. Direct sales channel dominated the market in 2019 and is further expected to hold its market dominance owing to the consumer behavior and psychology of buying water purifiers from the direct sales channels after getting fully assured of the product quality and the brand value associated with that product.



Major players operating in Pakistan water purifiers market include Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., So-Safe Water Technologies, Nasgas Appliances, Aqua Hygienic, Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd, Aqua Fine Corporation, Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products), Aquaguard, Pure Tech Water Purification, Aqua Cleanses and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Pakistan water purifiers market.

To classify and forecast Pakistan water purifiers market based on installation mode, application, sales channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Pakistan water purifiers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Pakistan water purifiers market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Pakistan water purifiers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Pakistan water purifiers market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness Level

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Specifications of Brand Used



5. Pakistan Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Installation Mode (POU & POE)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Company, By Application

5.2.7. By Company, By Technology

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Pakistan POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration, RO Tankless, Activated Carbon, Nanofiltration)

6.2.2. By Product Category (Purifier, Dispenser, Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Commercial, Residential)

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. Pakistan POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Pakistan Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Pakistan Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Pakistan Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



11. Pakistan Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



12. Pakistan Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook



13. Pakistan Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook



14. Pakistan Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis

17.1. Product Pricing

17.2. Product Segmentation Chart



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis

18.1. Market Share & Forecast by Sales Channel

18.1.1. Market Share by Sales Channel in Residential Market

18.1.2. Market Share by Sales Channel in Commercial Office Market

18.1.3. Market Share by Sales Channel in Food & Beverage Market

18.1.4. Market Share by Sales Channel in Healthcare Market

18.1.5. Market Share by Sales Channel in Industrial Market

18.1.6. Market Share by Sales Channel in Municipal Market



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. Pakistan Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Company Profiles

22.1.1. Nectar Water Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd.

22.1.2. So-Safe Water Technologies

22.1.3. Nasgas Appliances

22.1.4. Aqua Hygienic

22.1.5. Multiply Industrial Co. Ltd.

22.1.6. Aqua Fine Corporation

22.1.7. Vital Enterprises (Hydro Safe Products)

22.1.8. Aquaguard

22.1.9. Pure Tech Water Purification

22.1.10. Aqua Cleanses



23. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph4q7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900