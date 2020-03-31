VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will host its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The Meeting remains on Wednesday April 8, 2020 but the time has changed to 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time and will be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference. Following the Meeting, interested parties are invited to participate in a management business update.



The Board of Directors has made the decision to not hold an in-person meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated February 28, 2020 sent to shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The decision was made after considering recent Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings and to proactively protect the health and well-being of Nanotech’s shareholders, employees, and service partners who participate in the Meeting. Currently, Nanotech intends to resume holding in-person shareholders’ meetings in subsequent years.

In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Nanotech’s Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR. Please note, meeting materials previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual format.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings, ask questions, submit votes in writing through the webcast or verbally through the teleconference, and otherwise participate in the Meeting in real-time. Details for shareholders interested in attending the virtual meeting are below. Participants should login or and/or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – 11:00 A.M. Pacific Shareholder Access: Teleconference: Dial-in Number:

1-877-407-9208 Toll Free (Canada and US)

1-201-493-6784 Toll/International Conference ID: 13701136 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138843

Instructions will be provided at the beginning of the Meeting as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can do so. Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting and participate in the management update.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.647.699.9845



