The Japanese tire market is projected to cross $35 billion by 2025, on the back of increasing production of vehicles and expanding automobile fleet size in the country.



Moreover, rising R&D investments in automobile industry and increasing purchasing power of people is positively influencing Japan tire market. Additionally, surging penetration of energy efficient vehicles is further likely to aid the growth of Japan tire market in the coming years.



Japan is the world's third largest developed economy. The country is home to major tire manufacturing companies - Bridgestone Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company and Yokohama Rubber Company. Moreover, with presence of over sixteen automobile majors, including Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Isuzu, Kawasaki, Yamaha and Mitsuoka, Japan is one of the major automobile hubs in the world.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the size of tire market in Japan.

To classify and forecast Japan tire market based on vehicle type, tire type, demand category type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Japan tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Japan tire market.

To conduct pricing analysis of Japan tire market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Japan tire market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Japan Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, & Off-The-Road)

5.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias

5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Japan Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

6.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias

6.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)



7. Japan Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



8. Japan Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook



9. Japan Two-Wheeler Market Outlook



10. Japan OTR Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bridgestone

14.2. Yokohama

14.3. Sumitomo Tires

14.4. Toyo Tires

14.5. Michelin

14.6. Goodyear

14.7. Pirelli

14.8. Hankook

14.9. Firestone

14.10. Kumho Tire



15. Strategic Recommendations



