Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, M&HCV, Two Wheeler, OTR), By Tire Type (Radial vs Bias), By Demand Category Type (OEM vs Replacement), By Region (Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, etc.), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japanese tire market is projected to cross $35 billion by 2025, on the back of increasing production of vehicles and expanding automobile fleet size in the country.
Moreover, rising R&D investments in automobile industry and increasing purchasing power of people is positively influencing Japan tire market. Additionally, surging penetration of energy efficient vehicles is further likely to aid the growth of Japan tire market in the coming years.
Japan is the world's third largest developed economy. The country is home to major tire manufacturing companies - Bridgestone Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company and Yokohama Rubber Company. Moreover, with presence of over sixteen automobile majors, including Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Isuzu, Kawasaki, Yamaha and Mitsuoka, Japan is one of the major automobile hubs in the world.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Japan Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, & Off-The-Road)
5.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias
5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)
5.2.4. By Company
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Japan Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)
6.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias
6.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)
7. Japan Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
8. Japan Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook
9. Japan Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
10. Japan OTR Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Bridgestone
14.2. Yokohama
14.3. Sumitomo Tires
14.4. Toyo Tires
14.5. Michelin
14.6. Goodyear
14.7. Pirelli
14.8. Hankook
14.9. Firestone
14.10. Kumho Tire
15. Strategic Recommendations
