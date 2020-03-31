Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Organic Food Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail, Non-Store-based Retail and Direct/Institutional Sales), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brazil's organic food market is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 20% until 2025.



The Brazil organic food market is showing higher growth due to increasing product innovations; rising disposable income; and a growing number of people becoming more aware of healthy eating practices and the side effects of using chemically processed food products. Earlier, organic food products were mainly popular among the older generation but now these products are gaining popularity among the youth as well, which is driving the market in the country.



Increasing availability of organic food products through various e-commerce platforms is also contributing to the growth of Brazil organic food market. This trend is expected to gain further traction in the coming years, which would result in higher sales of organic food via online channels in Brazil over the course of next five years.



Brazil organic food market is segmented into product type, distribution channel and region. Based on the product type, the market is categorized into organic fruits and vegetables, organic processed food, organic meat, poultry & dairy, organic cereal and food grains, organic beverages, organic spices & pulses and other organic food products. Among them, the organic fruits and vegetables segment dominated the market until 2019, and the segment is forecast to maintain its position in the coming years as well, which can be attributed to their regular consumption among a broad section of consumers.



Major players operating in Brazil organic food market include Usina Sao Francisco S.A.(Native), Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd-(Jasmine Products Alimenticios LTDA), Korin Agropecuaria Ltda, Unilever Brasil Ltda (Me Terra Produtos Naturais Ltda), Camil Alimentos SA, Jatob Produtos Agroecolgicos, Apis Vida Indstria e Comrcio de Produtos Farmacuticos Ltda, Be Ingredient, Carrefour S.A., Itaja Organico and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Brazil organic food market.

To classify and forecast Brazil organic food market based on the product, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Brazil organic food market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Brazil organic food market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for Brazil organic food market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Brazil organic food market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Organic Food: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Organic Food Market Overview



5. Brazil Organic Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Organic Beverages; Organic Cereal and Food Grains; Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Organic Spices & Pulses; Organic Processed Food; Organic Fruits and Vegetables; Other Organic Food Products)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail; Non-store based Retail; Direct/Institutional Sales)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Brazil Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. Brazil Organic Processed Food Market Outlook



8. Brazil Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy Market Outlook



9. Brazil Organic Cereal and Food Grains Market Outlook



10. Brazil Organic Beverages Market Outlook



11. Brazil Organic Spices and Pulses Market Outlook



12. Brazil Other Organic Food Products Market Outlook



13. Import and Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends and Developments



16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. Brazil Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape (Company Profiles)

18.1. Usina Sao Francisco S.A. (Native)

18.2. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - (Jasmine Products Alimenticios Ltda.)

18.3. Korin Agropecuaria Ltda,

18.4. Unilever Brasil Ltda. (Me Terra Produtos Naturais Ltda.)

18.5. Camil Alimentos S.A.

18.6. Jatob Produtos Agroecolgicos

18.7. Apis Vida Indstria e Comrcio de Produtos Farmacuticos Ltda.

18.8. Be Ingredient

18.9. Carrefour S.A.

18.10. Itaja Organico



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jov9c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900