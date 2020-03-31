New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Accessories Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546982/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global pet accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. In addition, advent of smart pet accessories is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pet accessories market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global pet accessories market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline



Product:

• Pet Toys

• Others



End-User:

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global pet accessories market growth

This study identifies advent of smart pet accessories as the prime reasons driving the global pet accessories market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global pet accessories market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pet accessories market, including some of the vendors such as Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Bob Martin Co., Ferplast Spa, Inter IKEA Systems BV, Laroy Group, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Inc., The Our Pet’s Co. and Unicharm Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

