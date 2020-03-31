Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Product (Food vs Beverages), By Type (Chain vs Standalone), By Model (Dine-in, Take Away and Home Delivery), By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets vs Online), By Region, By Major City, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021-2025 due to increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in food delivery services, expanding young & working population, growing number of dual-income families and rising disposable income in the country.
QSR market is broadly categorized into Food & Beverages segments with Food category holding the majority share in the market. Nevertheless, the Beverage segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years on account of innovative offerings being launched in this product category.
North India dominated the country's QSR market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
Some of the major market players operating in India QSR market include Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Coffee Day Global Limited, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL), Sapphire Foods India Pvt Ltd, Devyani International Limited, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited, Burger Kind India Pvt Ltd, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, Subway System India Pvt Ltd, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, among others.
A few of the other leading players include Sierra Nevada Restaurants Private Limited, Jumboking Foods Pvt. Ltd, Wow Momo Foods Private Limited, Barista Coffee Company Limited and others.
Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, Caf Coffee Day, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Costa Coffee, Subway and Taco Bell are few of the popular frontline QSR brand operating in the country. Some other major brands include Wendy's, Jumbo King, Wow! Momo, Wat-a-burger, Nirula's, Burgs, Smokin' Joe's, La Pinos and Carls Jr Burger.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product of Interest Introduction/Definition: Quick Service Restaurants
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer / Customer Insights
5. India Quick Service Restaurants Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Food vs Beverages)
5.2.2. By Type (Chain vs Standalone)
5.2.3. By Model (Dine-in, Take Away and Home Delivery)
5.2.4. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets vs Online)
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Major Cities
5.2.7. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. India Quick Service Restaurants Food Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Pizza, Burger & Others (wrap, slides, etc.))
6.2.2. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets VS Online)
7. India Quick Service Restaurants Beverages Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Hot VS Cold)
7.2.2. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets VS Online)
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. India Economic Profile
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiles (Top 10 players)
13.1. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
13.2. Coffee Day Global Limited
13.3. Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL)
13.4. Sapphire Foods India Pvt. Ltd.
13.5. Devyani International Limited
13.6. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited
13.7. Burger King India Pvt. Ltd.
13.8. Tata Starbucks Private Limited
13.9. Subway System India Pvt. Ltd.
13.10. Burman Hospitality Private Limited
14. Strategic Recommendations
