The "India Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Product (Food vs Beverages), By Type (Chain vs Standalone), By Model (Dine-in, Take Away and Home Delivery), By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets vs Online), By Region, By Major City, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021-2025 due to increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in food delivery services, expanding young & working population, growing number of dual-income families and rising disposable income in the country.



QSR market is broadly categorized into Food & Beverages segments with Food category holding the majority share in the market. Nevertheless, the Beverage segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years on account of innovative offerings being launched in this product category.



North India dominated the country's QSR market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



Some of the major market players operating in India QSR market include Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Coffee Day Global Limited, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL), Sapphire Foods India Pvt Ltd, Devyani International Limited, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited, Burger Kind India Pvt Ltd, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, Subway System India Pvt Ltd, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, among others.



A few of the other leading players include Sierra Nevada Restaurants Private Limited, Jumboking Foods Pvt. Ltd, Wow Momo Foods Private Limited, Barista Coffee Company Limited and others.



Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, Caf Coffee Day, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Costa Coffee, Subway and Taco Bell are few of the popular frontline QSR brand operating in the country. Some other major brands include Wendy's, Jumbo King, Wow! Momo, Wat-a-burger, Nirula's, Burgs, Smokin' Joe's, La Pinos and Carls Jr Burger.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the India Quick Service Restaurants market.

To classify and forecast India Quick Service Restaurants market based on Product, Type, Model, Sales Channel.

To identify drivers and challenges for India Quick Service Restaurants market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Quick Service Restaurants market.

To conduct pricing analysis for India Quick Service Restaurants market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in India Quick Service Restaurants market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest Introduction/Definition: Quick Service Restaurants



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer / Customer Insights



5. India Quick Service Restaurants Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Food vs Beverages)

5.2.2. By Type (Chain vs Standalone)

5.2.3. By Model (Dine-in, Take Away and Home Delivery)

5.2.4. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets vs Online)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Major Cities

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Quick Service Restaurants Food Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Pizza, Burger & Others (wrap, slides, etc.))

6.2.2. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets VS Online)



7. India Quick Service Restaurants Beverages Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Hot VS Cold)

7.2.2. By Sales Channel (Physical Outlets VS Online)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles (Top 10 players)

13.1. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

13.2. Coffee Day Global Limited

13.3. Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL)

13.4. Sapphire Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

13.5. Devyani International Limited

13.6. Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited

13.7. Burger King India Pvt. Ltd.

13.8. Tata Starbucks Private Limited

13.9. Subway System India Pvt. Ltd.

13.10. Burman Hospitality Private Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vabuhl

