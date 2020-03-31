Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The eUICC and iSIM for IoT: Opportunities for Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transition to eUICCs and iSIMs will reduce operators' ownership of the SIM and disrupt their role in the IoT connectivity value chain. Operators must embrace the changes, evaluate how selling to different players will change their business and build new partnerships.



This report provides:

an overview of how eUICCs and iSIMs will disrupt the IoT connectivity value chain and the challenges this will present to operators

recommendations on how operators should respond to this disruption and which partnerships they should form in the new IoT connectivity value chain

a summary of eUICC differentiators, target verticals and iSIM strategies (where publicly disclosed) for eight interviewed operators/MVNOs

a summary of eUICC for IoT differentiators, iSIM for IoT strategies and target verticals for four RSP platform providers

