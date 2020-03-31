Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The eUICC and iSIM for IoT: Opportunities for Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transition to eUICCs and iSIMs will reduce operators' ownership of the SIM and disrupt their role in the IoT connectivity value chain. Operators must embrace the changes, evaluate how selling to different players will change their business and build new partnerships.
This report provides:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
