Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Support Infrastructure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.4%.

Power, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37 Billion by the year 2025, Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Power will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ABB Limited
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corporation
  • McAfee, LLC
  • Raritan, Inc.
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schneider Electric SE (France)
  • Siemens AG
  • Vertiv Group Corp.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations
  • Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market
  • Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally
  • Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand
  • Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads
  • Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion
  • Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum
  • Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
  • Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations
  • Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth
  • Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments
  • Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security
  • Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review
  • Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions
  • Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors
  • Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation
  • Identification of Underutilized Servers
  • Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects
  • High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers
  • Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector
  • Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case
  • Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements
  • AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)

