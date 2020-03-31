New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Same-Day Delivery Market In US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471848/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on same-day delivery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing b2c e-commerce market in us. In addition, increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the same-day delivery market in US as well.



Market Segmentation

The same-day delivery market in US is segmented as below:

Service Type:

• Regular Service

• Priority Service

• Rush Service



End-User:

• B2C

• B2B

• C2C



Key Trends for same-day delivery market in US growth

This study identifies increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry as the prime reasons driving the same-day delivery market in US growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in same-day delivery market in US

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the same-day delivery market in US , including some of the vendors such as A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Deliv, Deutsche Post AG, Express Courier, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite, United Parcel Service of America Inc., USA Couriers and Zipline .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001