AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanning Cloud Apps, a Kaseya® company and leading provider of backup and recovery for SaaS applications, today announced Spanning Dark Web Monitoring, a first-to-market Dark Web Monitoring solution for Microsoft Office 365. It’s the only tool of its kind to combine world-class backup and restore functionality for Office 365 with sophisticated Dark Web intelligence and search capabilities to identify, analyze and proactively monitor for an organization’s compromised or stolen employee data.



“In this new and challenging cybersecurity environment that we are all facing, Spanning Dark Web Monitoring fills a critical gap for businesses that use Office 365,” said Mike Sanders, general manager of Unitrends and Spanning. “No other solution like it exists. Spanning Dark Web Monitoring for Office 365 gives IT administrators something other tools don’t — an integrated Dark Web monitoring tool that provides insight into potentially compromised accounts so that companies can take action to safeguard themselves and their employees.”

Office 365 credentials are prime targets of malicious actors because they provide access to all of the Office 365 services, not just email. The credentials are the gatekeepers of every user’s entire Office 365 environment, which includes Microsoft Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint, collaboration services like Microsoft Teams and Planner, and business Intelligence-rich applications like Microsoft Power BI and Dynamics.

The solution helps reduce the risk of the increasingly common Account Takeover (ATO) attack, where cybercriminals steal or buy credentials in third-party breaches and reuse them to access corporate systems. They will then move to steal Intellectual Property, gain access to financial accounts and commit other types of cyber fraud such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks in which cybercriminals hijack business email accounts to facilitate fraudulent wire transfers.

Spanning Dark Web Monitoring prowls the hidden portion of the Internet used by identity thieves — the Dark Web — to discover compromised or stolen employee credentials. It then enables administrators to take proactive steps to secure those accounts before malicious activity occurs.

Key features include:

Real-Time Breach Notifications for Office 365 Domains - Dark Web Monitoring alerts Office 365 administrators when their employee’s emails and passwords have been compromised.

- Dark Web Monitoring alerts Office 365 administrators when their employee’s emails and passwords have been compromised. View and Restore Corrupted Data in Minutes - Once alerted, administrators are redirected to a Spanning Backup for Office 365 Dark Web panel where they can view the compromised credentials for both current and inactive users. They can then leverage Office 365’s powerful audit reporting and Spanning search capabilities to determine if malicious activity has taken place and restore any corrupted data in just a few clicks.

- Once alerted, administrators are redirected to a Spanning Backup for Office 365 Dark Web panel where they can view the compromised credentials for both current and inactive users. They can then leverage Office 365’s powerful audit reporting and Spanning search capabilities to determine if malicious activity has taken place and restore any corrupted data in just a few clicks. A Pre-Configured Platform - Spanning Dark Web Monitoring is pre-configured and requires no integration, development or extensive training. The solution, which is activated in the Office 365 tenant, provides intuitive administrator controls integrated with Spanning Backup and an administrator experience identical to Office 365.

- Spanning Dark Web Monitoring is pre-configured and requires no integration, development or extensive training. The solution, which is activated in the Office 365 tenant, provides intuitive administrator controls integrated with Spanning Backup and an administrator experience identical to Office 365. Specific to Business Use Cases - It is the first, purpose-built solution to address this need outside of the consumer market, designed specifically for front-end protection of Office 365 business email accounts.

Spanning Dark Web Monitoring is now available. Licensed users of Spanning Backup for Office 365 will have the option to add on the Spanning Dark Web Monitoring capability to their existing account. To learn more about this solution, please visit the Spanning Dark Web Monitoring page.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com

About Spanning Cloud Apps

Spanning Cloud Apps, a Kaseya company, is a leading provider of backup and recovery for SaaS applications, helping organizations around the globe protect their information in the cloud. The company provides powerful, enterprise-class data protection for Microsoft Office 365, G Suite, and Salesforce. With data centers located in North America, the EU, and Australia, Spanning Backup is one of the most trusted cloud-to-cloud backup solution for thousands of companies and millions of users around the world. Learn more at www.spanning.com . Follow Spanning on Twitter @spanningbackup .

Media Contact

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager

Walker Sands

katy.hoeper@walkersands.com