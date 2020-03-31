NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today provided an update on the evolving COVID-19 condition and the Company’s response to its clinical program development.



Anavex’s paramount obligation is to ensure the safety of all participants in its clinical programs and the integrity of the studies in which they participate. Anavex is responding to regulatory, institutional, and government guidance and policies related to COVID-19. Anavex remains committed to its clinical development plans and is working closely with all stakeholders to try to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the Company’s ongoing clinical trials for Rett syndrome, Parkinson’s disease dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Clinical sites continue to operate and see patients where possible in accordance with local regulations and site policies, regulatory, institutional, and government guidance related to COVID-19. Clinical sites continue to screen and enroll patients into the active trials and the respective open-label extensions for the two Phase 2 Rett syndrome trials and the Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial, while the Parkinson’s disease dementia Phase 2 trial has completed enrollment and we expect to announce topline results from this study by mid-2020.

Anavex pro-actively continues to bring on sites in new countries across programs depending on the situation in each country of operations. While Rett syndrome protocols ANAVEX2-73-RS-001 and ANAVEX2-73-RS-002 have always by default allowed at-home visits, U.S. FDA and European EMA and Australian TGA recommended contingency plans are actively in place for the Alzheimer’s disease Phase 2b/3 study ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 and the Parkinson’s disease dementia Phase 2 study ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 to ensure remote or virtual assessments for active patients and all respective extension studies.

Because ANAVEX2-73 is an oral formulation, study participants are able to receive shipments of their study medication in a controlled and compliant fashion, and direct-to-patient delivery is occurring in multiple countries.

“We understand that some activities will be temporarily slower because of COVID-19, however, our risk-mitigation actions were implemented for every project and Anavex’s primary focus is on the safety of all involved and the continued conduct of our clinical programs as we navigate the pandemic together”, said Christopher U Missling, PhD. “Our sites understand why their patients participate in research and are committed to the importance of clinical trials for those patient communities currently without effective treatments.”

