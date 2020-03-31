EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 31 March 2020 at 14:00

Efecte Plc's Financial Statements 2019 have been published

Efecte Plc has published the board's report and the financial statements for 2019.The financial statements have been prepared according to the Finnish Accounting Standards (FAS) and have been prepared only in Finnish.

The financial statements are attached to this release and are available on company's website.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte is a Finnish software company offering cloud-based Service Management solutions and related supportive professional services. With Efecte’s software, organizations can flexibly manage all internal and external services, for example, an IT, HR or finance department’s services, customer service and access rights. Efecte is one of the leading software vendors in its field for medium-sized and public organizations in Finland and the Nordic countries. The company was established in 1998 and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. Efecte operates in Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark.

www.efecte.com

Attachment