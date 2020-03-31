VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wize ( Wizedemy.com ), the online learning platform for first-year university and college students, is making its entire library of Exam Prep content and its Homework Help services available for free to help students who have had their academic year upended by the coronavirus pandemic.



Traditionally the month of April means final exams for college and university students throughout North America. COVID-19 has forced most academic institutions to close or begin exploring online options for the remainder of the school year. Likewise, students, parents and educators are turning to online resources to make the most out of this semester.

“Making our exam prep content and Homework Help services available for free was an easy decision knowing how much stress students and parents are feeling right now,” says Cyrus Moradian, CEO and Co-founder of Wize. “The COVID-19 crisis has thrown a real wrench into the school year and we’re deeply concerned how it will impact the academic progress of first-year students.”

Students have access to over 10,000 course lessons that have been created by Wize Certified Profs. Additionally, Wize has curated a pool of qualified tutors over the past 12 years and paired them with a state-of-the-art ed-tech platform to bring students an online learning experience like no other. The online platform also serves as a marketplace for students and parents to find Wize-certified tutors who meet the needs of each individual college student.

“It’s our belief that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to academic success,” adds Moradian. “Our materials and our team of tutors afford students a tailored approach to learning and exam prep. Our video content is available 24/7, from anywhere, and at the student’s own pace. We provide a personalized learning experience that leads to academic success, helping students make the most of this semester during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Billing rates for personal tutors vary. Full access to the Wize course library would usually cost $19.99 per month or $119.98 billed annually. The service will be free until May 31, 2020 (the last day of the semester at most schools).

About Wize (Wizedemy Inc.)

Founded in 2017, Wize ( Wizedemy.com ) helps first-year college and university students study with prep courses taught by expert tutors through a highly advanced and easy-to-use online learning platform. In addition to prep courses, students have access to Wize Profs with a Masters and/or a PHD to answer questions while studying or doing homework. Wize instructors have been helping students since 2008 with its two subsidiary Exam Prep companies, Beat Your Course Inc. ( beatyourcourse.com ) and SOS Tutoring Inc. ( sostutoring.com ). Courses covered include biology, physics, mathematics, psychology, chemistry, statistics, engineering, economics, accounting, finance, and more.

