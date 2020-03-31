Press release 2020-03-31

ArcAroma AB (ArcAroma) is the largest owner of OptiFreeze AB and also a technology supplier to the company. For this reason ArcAroma wants to inform all stakeholders that, OptiFreeze on March 27, 2020, informed that they are raising their prognosis to 30 machines sold in the next three years. OptiFreeze also announced that the outbreak of the Corona virus could cause a delay of some planned tests.



ArcAroma is a supplier of generators to OptiFreeze and the companies have a close collaboration regarding research, development and administration. You can read OptiFreeze´s press release from March 27, 2020 in its entirety on the following page (direct link to the press release):

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11627/3073193/1219461.pdf

ArcAroma will continuously update the market on the development and impact of the Corona crisis.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 – 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

About ArcAroma AB (publ)