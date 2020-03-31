Press release 2020-03-31
ArcAroma AB (ArcAroma) is the largest owner of OptiFreeze AB and also a technology supplier to the company. For this reason ArcAroma wants to inform all stakeholders that, OptiFreeze on March 27, 2020, informed that they are raising their prognosis to 30 machines sold in the next three years. OptiFreeze also announced that the outbreak of the Corona virus could cause a delay of some planned tests.
ArcAroma is a supplier of generators to OptiFreeze and the companies have a close collaboration regarding research, development and administration. You can read OptiFreeze´s press release from March 27, 2020 in its entirety on the following page (direct link to the press release):
https://mb.cision.com/Main/11627/3073193/1219461.pdf
ArcAroma will continuously update the market on the development and impact of the Corona crisis.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Increased grade of olive oil extraction with improved quality, increased grade of juice extraction with improved quality, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens, Milan & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com
ArcAroma AB
Lund, SWEDEN