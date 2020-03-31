BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) announces financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2019”) and year (“FY 2019”) ended December 31, 2019. All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise expressed.



The Company is pleased to announce that its revenues in 2019 were 13.8% greater than its most recently announced target for that year.

The Company’s revenues in 2019 were $6.029 million, against a previously stated target of $5.3 million. The gross margin was 48% and the operating profit before non-cash events was $0.025 million. In 2018 the Company’s revenues were $1.358 million, the gross margin was 21% and the operating loss before non-cash events was $1.444 million.

“As we announced in September 2019, our sales target for 2020 is set at R$32 million (C$10.6 million). If successful, we will deliver a 76% growth year-on-year and expect to generate our maiden net profit. We are working hard to deliver this result and are confident that every lesson learned in 2019 is being deployed to achieve another year of significant growth,” said Cristiano Veloso, Verde AgriTech’s Founder, President and CEO.

During FY 2019 the Company sold 119,809 tonnes of its multinutrient potassium fertilizer, marketed and sold in Brazil under the K Forte® brand and internationally as Super Greensand® (“the Product”). In 2018, the Company sold 29,648 tonnes of the Product.

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 115% with a total of $1,491,000, compared to $692,000 in Q4 2018.

Gross profit was $531,000 and the gross margin was 36%, compared to $26,000 gross profit and 4% gross margin in Q4 2018.

Production increased 65% at 33,811 tonnes, compared to 20,549 tonnes in Q4 2018.

The Company sold 32,221 tonnes of Product, compared to 20,641 in 2018.

Revenue per tonne was $47 and production costs were $30, compared to revenue per tonne of $33 and production costs of $32 in Q4 2018.

The Company recorded an operating profit before share-based payments, depreciation and amortisation of $38,000 and net profit of $79,000 after taxes.

FY 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 344% with a total of $6,029,000, compared to $1,358,000 in 2018.

Gross profit was $2,864,000 and the gross margin was 48%, compared to $291,000 gross profit and 21% gross margin in 2018.

Production increased 310% at 122,035 tonnes, compared to 29,764 tonnes in 2018.

The Company sold 119,809 tonnes of Product, compared to 29,648 in 2018.

Revenue per tonne was $50 and production costs were $26, compared to revenue per tonne of $45 and production costs of $36 in 2018.

The Company recorded an operating profit before share-based payments, depreciation and amortisation of $25,000 and net profit of $1,107,000 after taxes.

In total, the Company is currently fully permitted to produce 199,800 tonnes per annum and has applications pending for an additional 283,000 tonnes per annum.

Verde’s operating results for the Q4 2019 and FY 2019 are summarized as follows:

SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

All amounts in CAD $’000 3 months ended

December 31,

2019 3 months ended

December 30,

2018 12 months ended

December 31,

2019 12 months ended

December 31,

2018 Tonnes sold ‘000 32 20 120 29 Revenue per tonne sold $ 47 33 50 45 Production cost per tonne sold $ (30) (32) (26) (36) Gross Profit per tonne sold $ 17 1 24 10 Gross Margin 36% 4% 48% 21% Revenue 1,491 692 6,029 1,358 Production costs (960) (666) (3,165) (1,067) Gross Profit 531 26 2,864 291 Gross Margin 36% 4% 48% 21% Distribution expenses (146) (59) (371) (59) Sales and marketing expenses (133) (89) (539) (346) Administrative expenses (214) (364) (1,928) (1,330) Operating Profit/(Loss) before non-cash events 38 (486) 25 (1,444) Share Based (Credit) Payments (Non-Cash Event) * 113 (48) (787) (181) Depreciation and Amortisation non-cash (2) (2) (22) (14) Operating Profit/(Loss) after non-cash events 149 (536) (784) (1,639) Corporation tax (41) (45) (186) (45) Interest Income/Expense (29) (55) (137) (64) Net Profit / (Loss) 79 (636) (1,107) (1,748)

* - Included in administrative expenses in Financial statements.

The Company’s audited annual consolidated annual financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on the Company’s website at https://investor.verde.ag/ on March 31, 2020.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

