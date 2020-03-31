Dublin, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Data Rooms - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Virtual Data Rooms market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.7%.



Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80.3 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$68.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$150.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$245.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ansarada Pty Ltd.

BMC Group Inc.

Box Inc.

Brainloop AG

CapLinked

Citrix Systems Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Drooms

EthosData

Firmex Inc.

HighQ Solutions Limited

iDealsac Solutions Group

Intralinks Holdings Inc.

Merrill Corporation

SecureDocs Inc.

ShareVault

Shield Docs

TransPerfect

Vault Rooms Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Virtual Data Rooms

End-use Segments

Major Users of VDR

Benefits of VDRs

Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms over Physical Data Rooms

Virtual Data Rooms Redefining Business Landscape

Market Prospects and Outlook

IT & Telecom to Remain Primary Industry Vertical

Developed Regions Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential

VDRs Grow in Popularity as New Business Dynamics Emerge as a Result of Hyperconnected Business Ecosystems

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



VDR Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions

Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model

The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market

Sophisticated AI Tools Expedite Preparation of Virtual Data Rooms for M&A and Real Estate Deals

Combination of Blockchain with Virtual Data Rooms to Offer Unprecedented Data Security

Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry

Global Economic Outlook & VC Funding & Investments Determined Demand for VDRs for Private Equity & Venture Capital

Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services

Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth

VDRs Storm into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing

AI Presents Effective M&A Toolbox amidst Data Proliferation

Growing Significance of Virtual Data Rooms for Early Stage Startups

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing

SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs

Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 37)



