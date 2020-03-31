Fort Worth, Texas, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Electronics & Automation has named Mike Walker as vice president and global leader of its sales team. Walker, who will be based in Fort Worth, joins Allied from Lennox International, where he spent more than 18 years in progressively senior sales, marketing and product management roles, most recently as the Vice President of Sales. He will lead a recently expanded sales team of more than 450 serving the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Chile.

“Mike has a extensive track record of success and growth in B2B sales,” said Ken Bradley, Interim President of Allied. “From world-class relationship management to connecting with new customers and markets, we are excited for the innovation and expertise he is bringing to the Allied leadership team.”

“I often hear from customers in the industrial, automation, electronics and MRO spaces about how they are looking for a one-stop digital shop,” said Walker. “I’m very excited lead the sales team for a company that is committed to offering expertise, advice, service, tools, extensive product information, robust inventory and timely delivery – all in one integrated experience.”

Walker is the most recent new addition to the Allied leadership team, as the company continues its efforts to transform the research and buying experience for customers. Allied also recently announced new leaders in its marketing, human resources and finance functions, and reached significant milestones in the number of 360-degree product images and product datasheets available on its website as part of major enhancements to its digital customer experience.

In addition to digital and leadership enhancements, the company is expanding and adding significant new technology to its warehouse facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The improvement, expected to be completed by mid-2020 adds nearly 200,000 square feet and innovative warehouse automation robotics resulting in a distribution center of more than 500,000 square feet

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

