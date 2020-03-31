DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new award valued over $49 million. The contract was secured by Primoris Heavy Civil, part of the Civil segment.



The project was awarded by Harris County Flood Control District in Texas.

The project is for the replacement of bridges and channel modifications along Brays Bayou in Houston. The award is part of Project Bray, which is expected to reduce flooding risks in the watershed.

Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

