SANTA ANA, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body's immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for the upcoming 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.



“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to present promising results showcasing our proprietary natural killer cell therapy, which can now be manufactured in our new cGMP-compliant facility in California,” said Dr. Paul Song, M.D., Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer at NKMax America. “We are getting closer to helping cancer patients by achieving our goal of bringing an innovative natural killer cell therapy and companion diagnostic to the clinic as quickly as possible.”

Abstracts will be released by ASCO on May 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM EDT on abstracts.asco.org .

About NKMax America

NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK-01, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

