TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, today released a new video on its website showing the efficacy of its lead drug candidate Metablok in reducing neutrophil recruitment in a mouse model of lung inflammation.



The new video can be viewed at the Arch Biopartners website here (click to view) .

The Company also announced today it is planning the start of a Phase II human trial for Metablok to target lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients by the summer of this year. Arch recently disclosed that the Phase I human trial for Metablok (LSALT peptide) safely concluded dosing.

In the absence of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection, a treatment to manage the lung inflammation experienced in the most severe cases can reduce the numbers of people admitted to intensive care units, lower the demand for hospital ventilators and improve survival rates.

The Company continues to organize the Phase II trial involving COVID-19 patients. “Normally, a human trial takes several months or longer to prepare. In this unusual and challenging time, we are working to organize a Phase II human trial in a matter of weeks. We are impressed with our team’s rapid progress to date,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a drug library to produce new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys caused via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway.

Metablok is a novel peptide drug candidate and the lead DPEP-1 inhibitor in the Arch development pipeline. In August 2019, a scientific team led by Arch scientists Dr. Donna Senger and Dr. Stephen Robbins published a paper in the journal Cell describing a novel mechanism of action for organ inflammation. In the publication, DPEP-1 was identified for the first time as a major neutrophil (white blood cell) adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium.

A total of 52 healthy, normal volunteers received dosing of Metablok during the Phase I human trial. In all cases, Metablok was well tolerated during the placebo-controlled trial and no significant drug-related adverse effects were observed.

Continuing under development in the Arch portfolio are: AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lung and wounds; and, ‘Borg’ peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 59,882,302 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6a0c0cb-889a-42ce-b64d-4e54a81968b8

For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031