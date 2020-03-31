Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 31, 2020, 2.45 m.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rauthovi, Juhana
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200331132737_2
Transaction date: 2020-03-31
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 774 Unit price: 19.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 774 Volume weighted average price: 19.38 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND