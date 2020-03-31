A decision has been made to integrate the operations of Air Iceland Connect, Icelandair Group‘s subsidiary, into the operations of Icelandair. Air Iceland Connect operates domestic flights in Iceland and scheduled flights to Greenland. All supporting functions, such as sales, marketing, operations, finance, HR and IT will be integrated into Icelandair’s operations. The Air Operators Certificate (AOC) of Air Iceland Connect, however, will remain separate, and its crew members will remain employed by the company. The role of Managing Director will be discontinued. Arni Gunnarsson, Managing Director of Air Iceland Connect, will become Managing Director of Icelandair Group’s subsidiary, Iceland Travel, replacing Bjorn Viglundsson who has served as Managing Director since June 2019. Arni joined Air Iceland Connect in 1999 as Sales & Marketing Manager and has served as Managing Director since 2005. He has decades of experience in the travel industry, both in Iceland and Germany, and holds a M.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Augsburg in Germany.

“As I thank Arni Gunnarsson for his valuable contribution in building up our regional flight operation over the past 15 years, I welcome him in his new role within the Company. At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bjorn Viglundsson for his significant contribution to Icelandair Group,“ says Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group.





Further information:

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir, Director Communications, asdis@icelandair.is



