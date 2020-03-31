New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Used Car Market In US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02979035/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on used car market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased penetration of dedicated websites to sell used cars. In addition, improved touchpoint management is anticipated to boost the growth of the Used car market in US as well.



Market Segmentation

Used car market in US is segmented as below:

Product:

• Mid-Size

• Full Size

• Compact Size



Retail Format:

• Third-Party Channel Sales

• OEM Channel Sales



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for Used car market in US growth

This study identifies improved touchpoint management as the prime reasons driving the used car market in US growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global used car market in us 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the used car market in US, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc. and TrueCar Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

