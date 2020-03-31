415 g/t Au over 2.0 Metres



TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new infill drilling results from the definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The current program is focused on the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized system. Prior to the government mandated temporary shutdown related to the Covid-19 crisis, fifteen surface drills and four underground rigs on the exploration ramp were active at Lynx and Triple Lynx. Significant new analytical results from the infill program are presented below and include from 90 intercepts in 34 drill holes, 12 wedges, and 5 extensions of previous drill holes.

Selected high-grade intercepts from new results include: 149 g/t Au over 5.6 metres in OSK-W-20-2170-W2; 415 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 85.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2100-W7; 337 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 243 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0295; 21.9 g/t Au over 18.1 metres and 36.9 g/t Au over 9.7 metres in OSK-W-19-1272-W4; 79.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 61.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-1731-W5; 21.2 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-18-1739. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-1121 701.4 703.6 2.2 5.77 Lynx_367 Lynx OSK-W-17-1346 620.1 626.2 6.1 3.44 Lynx_365 Lynx OSK-W-18-1733 1102.0 1104.5 2.5 7.59 Lynx_338 Lynx including 1103.3 1103.7 0.4 29.2 OSK-W-18-1738 696.4 699.0 2.6 3.95 Lynx_367 Lynx including 696.4 696.8 0.4 14.7 706.0 708.3 2.3 3.21 Lynx_367 Lynx 710.0 712.3 2.3 18.3 Lynx_367 Lynx including 710.4 711.3 0.9 44.7 OSK-W-18-1739 703.0 709.0 6.0 21.2 Lynx_331 Triple Lynx including 707.0 708.0 1.0 95.1 722.0 726.0 4.0 5.41 Lynx_331 Lynx including 725.0 726.0 1.0 16.1 737.0 739.0 2.0 13.0 Lynx_331 Lynx including 737.9 738.2 0.3 81.1 OSK-W-19-1166-W6 938.2 941.1 2.9 7.35 Lynx_330 Lynx including 940.2 940.6 0.4 50.6 960.5 962.9 2.4 49.4 28.9 Lynx_330 Lynx including 961.5 962.1 0.6 182 100 OSK-W-19-1181-W12 1137.0 1139.0 2.0 3.15 Lynx_330 Lynx OSK-W-19-1272-W4 763.5 772.0 8.5 8.56 Lynx_371 Lynx including 763.5 764.0 0.5 48.8 774.5 792.6 18.1 21.9 15.4 Lynx_361 Lynx including 780.0 780.4 0.4 392 100 and 786.1 786.6 0.5 55.6 and 791.2 792.1 0.9 47.9 839.9 849.6 9.7 36.9 26.4 Lynx_363 Lynx including 841.0 841.8 0.8 227 100 and 848.0 849.0 1.0 61.0 884.0 886.6 2.6 12.0 Lynx_364 Lynx including 884.9 885.4 0.5 37.1 OSK-W-19-1731-W4 878.0 880.0 2.0 3.16 Lynx_313 Lynx OSK-W-19-1897 848.0 851.0 3.0 4.37 Underdog_4100 Underdog 860.0 862.3 2.3 19.0 Underdog_4100 Underdog including 860.8 861.8 1.0 42.8 892.0 894.0 2.0 6.96 Underdog_4102 Underdog 983.3 985.6 2.3 6.35 Underdog_4511 Underdog including 985.1 985.6 0.5 17.8 OSK-W-19-1903 205.6 208.0 2.4 3.35 Caribou_2506 Caribou including 205.6 206.4 0.8 10.0 OSK-W-19-1995 424.1 427.3 3.2 4.19 Caribou_2534 Caribou OSK-W-19-2059 863.8 866.7 2.9 7.07 Lynx_327 Lynx including 865.4 865.7 0.3 43.0 OSK-W-19-2067-W2 1155.0 1157.0 2.0 4.49 Lynx_374 Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2077 797.0 799.0 2.0 4.35 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2119 129.3 132.1 2.8 8.26 F11_6000 F-11 157.0 161.1 4.1 12.6 F11_6001 F-11 including 157.0 158.0 1.0 37.3 OSK-W-19-2139 887.9 890.0 2.1 3.81 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 887.9 888.3 0.4 14.4 OSK-W-20-1072-W4 868.4 871.9 3.5 9.90 Lynx_330 Lynx including 868.4 869.0 0.6 37.1 928.0 930.2 2.2 11.7 Lynx_340 Lynx including 928.0 928.3 0.3 32.9 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 547.5 549.7 2.2 79.1 15.4 Lynx_304 Lynx including 549.4 549.7 0.3 567 100 915.0 917.2 2.2 15.8 Lynx_329 Lynx including 916.4 917.2 0.8 32.2 923.0 925.3 2.3 61.2 13.4 Lynx_329 Lynx including 923.8 924.1 0.3 466 100 OSK-W-20-1733-W1 979.0 981.0 2.0 18.6 Lynx_329 Lynx including 979.9 980.2 0.3 64.0 OSK-W-20-2100-W7 923.0 925.0 2.0 85.7 55.7 Lynx_361 Lynx including 923.6 924.0 0.4 186 100 and 924.3 925.0 0.7 137 100 933.0 935.0 2.0 415 16.1 Lynx_361 Lynx including 934.0 934.3 0.3 2760 100 946.0 948.0 2.0 3.81 Lynx_361 Lynx 959.0 962.0 3.0 6.58 Lynx_361 Lynx 967.0 969.0 2.0 4.79 Lynx_363 Lynx including 967.7 968.0 0.3 26.0 979.0 981.6 2.6 7.05 Lynx_364 Lynx including 981.0 981.6 0.6 20.8 OSK-W-20-2139-W5 891.1 894.6 3.5 4.93 Lynx_361 Lynx including 891.1 891.5 0.4 27.7 941.7 947.0 5.3 3.60 Lynx_364 Lynx including 941.7 943.0 1.3 7.91 1113.4 1115.9 2.5 3.12 Lynx_374 Triple Lynx including 1114.4 1114.8 0.4 18.7 OSK-W-20-2170-W2 971.0 976.6 5.6 149 39.3 Lynx_363 Lynx including 974.8 976.6 1.8 439 100 1116.0 1118.0 2.0 13.8 Lynx_370 Triple Lynx including 1116.9 1117.2 0.3 80.8 OSK-W-20-2202-W2 930.7 934.4 3.7 11.8 Lynx_361 Lynx including 932.9 933.4 0.5 27.2 and 934.1 934.4 0.3 50.2 949.0 951.0 2.0 15.4 Lynx_363 Lynx including 950.0 950.3 0.3 81.1 954.4 960.5 6.1 7.49 Lynx_363 Lynx including 954.4 954.7 0.3 54.4 OSK-W-20-2237 133.0 135.3 2.3 3.80 Lynx_311 Lynx including 133.0 133.5 0.5 14.8 OSK-W-20-2244 64.6 66.8 2.2 3.89 Lynx_304 Lynx 108.7 111.0 2.3 21.5 20.1 Lynx_311 Lynx including 109.5 109.9 0.4 108 100 OSK-W-20-2245 77.3 79.4 2.1 7.31 Lynx_304 Lynx including 77.3 77.9 0.6 25.2 OSK-W-20-2246 62.0 64.0 2.0 10.7 Lynx_311 Lynx including 62.3 62.9 0.6 35.5 OSK-W-20-2248 55.9 58.0 2.1 8.14 Lynx_311 Lynx including 56.3 56.6 0.3 56.7 WST-19-0187 124.2 126.4 2.2 3.83 Z27_1115 Zone 27 including 125.8 126.1 0.3 18.1 WST-19-0234 119.0 121.0 2.0 10.8 Lynx_304 Lynx including 120.7 121.0 0.3 67.4 WST-19-0235 69.6 71.6 2.0 25.4 23.5 Lynx_308 Lynx including 70.3 70.6 0.3 113 100 101.0 103.6 2.6 6.58 Lynx_320 Lynx including 103.2 103.6 0.4 42.6 118.8 121.1 2.3 7.89 Lynx_304 Lynx including 120.6 121.1 0.5 30.3 WST-20-0282 48.0 50.0 2.0 7.53 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-20-0290 103.0 105.1 2.1 7.92 Lynx_320 Lynx including 103.0 103.8 0.8 19.9 WST-20-0295 134.0 136.0 2.0 243 20.6 Lynx_304 Lynx including 134.5 134.9 0.4 1210 100 142.0 144.0 2.0 337 17.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 142.4 142.7 0.3 2230 100 WST-20-0298 63.2 65.4 2.2 3.94 Lynx_311 Lynx including 65.0 65.4 0.4 21.0 135.7 137.8 2.1 21.8 Lynx_320 Lynx including 136.7 137.5 0.8 56.9 WST-20-0331 85.0 87.8 2.8 8.41 Lynx_304 Lynx including 87.0 87.8 0.8 24.8 WST-20-0333 94.0 96.1 2.1 4.33 Lynx_304 Lynx including 95.6 96.1 0.5 17.9 WST-20-0334 60.0 62.0 2.0 4.53 Lynx_325 Lynx 94.7 97.3 2.6 56.9 53.6 Lynx_304 Lynx including 96.0 97.3 1.3 107 100 WST-20-0335 51.0 53.5 2.5 4.47 Lynx_303 Lynx 117.3 119.5 2.2 5.16 Lynx_359 Lynx including 118.0 118.7 0.7 16.0 WST-20-0336 50.4 56.0 5.6 3.97 Lynx_311 Lynx including 50.4 51.4 1.0 8.12 and 55.0 56.0 1.0 11.0 103.0 105.0 2.0 50.2 43.6 Lynx_323 Lynx including 103.4 104.4 1.0 98.7 85.4 121.9 124.0 2.1 21.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 122.4 122.9 0.5 74.2 WST-20-0338 74.5 76.7 2.2 4.23 Lynx_323 Lynx including 74.5 75.3 0.8 9.99 85.5 87.9 2.4 3.42 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-20-0355 110.6 112.7 2.1 4.58 Lynx_304 Lynx including 110.6 111.2 0.6 12.8 WST-20-0356 111.5 113.7 2.2 5.08 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-20-0357 114.6 117.2 2.6 5.26 Lynx_323 Lynx including 114.6 115.1 0.5 10.9 WST-20-0358 118.5 120.7 2.2 8.65 Lynx_323 Lynx including 118.5 119.5 1.0 16.8 127.5 130.0 2.5 38.2 17.4 Lynx_304 Lynx including 128.7 129.1 0.4 230 100 WST-20-0360 108.0 110.0 2.0 18.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 108.6 108.9 0.3 86.6 126.2 128.4 2.2 10.9 Lynx_359 Lynx including 126.5 126.8 0.3 51.5 129.6 131.7 2.1 5.11 Lynx_359 Lynx WST-20-0361 113.0 115.2 2.2 4.02 Lynx_304 Lynx 125.4 127.8 2.4 25.5 12.5 Lynx_359 Lynx including 125.4 125.7 0.3 204 100 WST-20-0373 131.1 133.2 2.1 11.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 132.8 133.2 0.4 40.2 WST-20-0374 135.3 139.4 4.1 17.5 Lynx_304 Lynx including 135.3 136.0 0.7 71.3 and 138.5 138.8 0.3 52.9 WST-20-0387 151.8 153.8 2.0 6.27 Lynx_304 Lynx including 151.8 152.2 0.4 30.9

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-1121 335 -64 783 453436 5434959 396 3575 OSK-W-17-1346 334 -64 858 453467 5435069 397 3650 OSK-W-18-1733 138 -51 1140 453329 5435466 406 3725 OSK-W-18-1738 329 -69 815 453460 5434986 396 3600 OSK-W-18-1739 125 -55 813 453133 5435354 416 3500 OSK-W-19-1166-W6 132 -59 1137 453621 5435638 405 4050 OSK-W-19-1181-W12 133 -58 1371 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1272-W4 127 -60 1070 453246 5435535 412 3675 OSK-W-19-1731-W4 139 -51 975 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-1897 331 -57 1125 452535 5434405 403 2500 OSK-W-19-1903 330 -60 564 452470 5434382 400 2450 OSK-W-19-1995 336 -59 564 452818 5434775 397 2950 OSK-W-19-2059 131 -52 993 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-19-2067-W2 123 -53 1159 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-19-2077 127 -57 1123 453147 5435489 418 3575 OSK-W-19-2119 148 -45 282 452546 5436001 405 3300 OSK-W-19-2139 115 -52 1149 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-1072-W4 145 -57 1092 453612 5435532 399 4000 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 139 -51 1028 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-20-1733-W1 138 -51 1206 453329 5435466 406 3725 OSK-W-20-2100-W7 122 -47 1122 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-20-2139-W5 115 -52 1146 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2170-W2 128 -59 1188 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-20-2202-W2 127 -54 1146 452999 5435606 424 3500 OSK-W-20-2237 337 -49 207 453267 5434960 398 3425 OSK-W-20-2244 330 -52 165 453235 5434970 398 3400 OSK-W-20-2245 321 -49 153 453235 5434970 398 3400 OSK-W-20-2246 329 -52 111 453236 5435001 399 3425 OSK-W-20-2248 328 -52 123 453215 5435006 398 3400 WST-19-0187 320 6 139 452118 5434606 187 2250 WST-19-0234 150 17 157 453216 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0235 150 9 159 453216 5435114 224 3450 WST-20-0282 173 -16 82 453228 5435126 135 3475 WST-20-0290 140 2 223 453229 5435127 136 3475 WST-20-0295 131 -7 166 453229 5435127 136 3475 WST-20-0298 130 -36 184 453229 5435127 135 3475 WST-20-0331 137 -1 133 453411 5435230 114 3675 WST-20-0333 140 -24 136 453411 5435230 114 3675 WST-20-0334 140 -36 141 453411 5435230 113 3675 WST-20-0335 141 -42 142 453411 5435230 113 3675 WST-20-0336 134 -44 148 453411 5435230 113 3675 WST-20-0338 146 -12 112 453410 5435229 114 3675 WST-20-0355 145 -24 247 453450 5435265 116 3725 WST-20-0356 147 -14 142 453450 5435265 116 3725 WST-20-0357 143 -40 163 453450 5435265 115 3725 WST-20-0358 146 -43 168 453450 5435265 115 3725 WST-20-0360 151 -23 254 453450 5435265 116 3725 WST-20-0361 152 -28 295 453450 5435265 115 3725 WST-20-0373 155 -41 168 453493 5435287 116 3775 WST-20-0374 152 -45 175 453494 5435287 116 3775 WST-20-0387 152 -52 208 453494 5435287 116 3775

Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.

Triple Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Zone 27

Mineralization in Zone 27 is typically characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, and local quartz-carbonate veins. Local visible gold is observed as small specks or clusters with quartz veins. Alteration consist of moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in strongly altered andesites or in or at the contact of the rhyolite.

Caribou Zone

Mineralization in the Caribou zone is typically characterized by trace to 20% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and local quartz-tourmaline and quartz-carbonate veins. Local visible gold and electrum is observed in the quartz veins or has remobilization in fractures filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to moderate silica, and moderate carbonate and chlorite. Mineralization is hosted in andesites or rhyolites frequently at or near the contact of felsic porphyritic dikes.

Underdog Zone

Mineralization in the Underdog zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered, or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, quart-tourmaline veins, ptygmatic tourmaline veins and local quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong silica or weak to strong sericite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the rheological contacts between felsic porphyritic intrusions with strong alteration.

F-Zone

Mineralization in the F-Zone is typically characterised by trace to 10% disseminated or clustered pyrite, and local visible gold in fracture filling and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of medium to strong carbonate, weak to moderate sericite, and weak silica. Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020, and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release, certain of which are described in that news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

