NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies for neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 3, 2020.
About Axovant
Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative gene therapy product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations.
Media and Investor Contact:
Parag Meswani
Axovant Gene Therapies
(212) 547-2523
investors@axovant.com
media@axovant.com
Axovant Sciences Ltd.
London, UNITED KINGDOM
