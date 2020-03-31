EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex, the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that Troy Player has been appointed as President, Early Stage Development and Testing (ESDT). In his new role, he has responsibility for operations at the Agawam, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; Edinburgh, UK; High Point, North Carolina and Longmont, Colorado facilities.



With more than 25 years’ experience in senior strategic and operational executive roles, Mr. Player has a proven track record of developing, driving and managing business improvement. He joins Cambrex from West Pharmaceuticals where he spent 17 years and was most recently Vice President and General Manager of the Contract Manufacturing Business Unit where he oversaw six manufacturing locations and two engineering development centers. Prior to this he was Vice President and Managing Director for their Asia Pacific Region. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Francis Marion University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Carolina.

“I am pleased to welcome an operational excellence and continuous improvement expert like Troy to our team,” commented Shawn Cavanagh, President and Chief Operating Officer at Cambrex. “He is well-versed in leading cross-functional business improvement within commercial, manufacturing, customer service, business development, logistics/procurement, and product management/development environments, which makes him an invaluable asset to our team.”

The ESD&T Business Unit was integrated into the Cambrex service portfolio following the acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions in January 2019.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

