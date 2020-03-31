SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that their 2019 Company Disclosure and Continuing Financial Statement is now available on OTC Markets and can be viewed here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOHE/disclosure



“I am extremely pleased with our progress last year. The goal since taking over management of this company has been to lay down a new foundation, to restructure, and better position the company to showcase its true potential. The Company reached new heights from a revenue perspective and we managed to produce more net revenue last year than any year in company history, and further, we exceeded the highest grossing year by several times,” said CEO Vanessa Luna. “We have a number of new business ventures on the horizon, and I am eager to begin working on these new and innovative projects that will come to fruition in the coming months. Additionally, we have been working on some internal changes that I believe will give us an even more successful year in 2020.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging technologies specific to a variety of industry verticals ranging from Branding and Marketing, Fintech, Business Development, Sales and Distribution, High-Risk, Nutraceuticals, and more. We focus and leverage our team’s diverse experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position the companies we engage with for rapid growth and a structure to enhance profitability potential. We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations while providing our partners with the infrastructure and vision necessary to evolve into the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Formerly, Global Payout Inc. (GOHE): From 2014-2019 Global was focused on the payments and financial industry sectors with an emphasis in high-risk.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact: