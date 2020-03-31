NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD , Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a credit facility with Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, effective March 30, 2020.



The new credit facility consists of a $7 million term loan and a $5 million revolving line of credit. The four-year term loan will be interest-only for the first 18 months, which could be extended by an additional six months, if certain conditions are met. The line of credit has a two-year term and may be repaid and reborrowed at any time until its maturity date.

“We are pleased to obtain this new financing from Bridge Bank during this period of unprecedented economic impact from the global coronavirus pandemic,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “This new credit facility, and support from Bridge Bank, strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional operating flexibility.”

“The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the healthcare system as a whole. Although we do not provide guidance to investors relating to results of operations, we expect that our results will be impacted as shipping, logistics, installation and training have been delayed and ordering patterns disrupted. We began to see this emerge in March and anticipate that it will continue through Q2.

During these uncertain times we remain very focused on disciplined execution of the highest return opportunities,” Mr. Klein continued. “This environment allows us to prove the unique value of our technologies. This includes one-day radiation therapy cancer treatment and AI-based solutions that personalize breast cancer screening based on individual patient risk characteristics.”

Reference:

1. Conant, E et al. (2019). Improving Accuracy and Efficiency with Concurrent Use of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. 1 (4). Accessed via https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180096

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

ProFound AI™ is a high-performing workflow solution for 2D and 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence. In 2018, ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) became the first artificial intelligence (AI) software for DBT to be FDA-cleared; it was also CE marked and Health Canada licensed that same year. It offers clinically proven time-savings benefits to radiologists, including a reduction of reading time by 52.7 percent, thereby halving the amount of time it takes radiologists to read 3D mammography datasets. Additionally, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent and reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent.1

The Xoft System is FDA-cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body. It uses a proprietary miniaturized x-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com .

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has 16 offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank’s powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.

