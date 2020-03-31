For every purchase of a Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket in Garden Grove Blue from April 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, Vera Bradley will donate 20% of the purchase price – with a minimum total donation of $25,000 – to Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced it has designed a custom Plush Throw Blanket in recognition of World Autism Month. For every purchase of a Vera Bradley Plush Throw Blanket in Garden Grove Blue from April 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, the Company will donate 20% of the purchase price – with a minimum total donation of $25,000 ­– to Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families.



“We are proud to raise funds to support Autism Speaks and the great work the organization is doing to create a culture of kindness, awareness and understanding for individuals with autism and their families,” said Vera Bradley Chief Financial Officer John Enwright. “As the father of an autistic daughter, I’m especially thankful for the solutions and resources Autism Speaks provides. Parenting my daughter has taught me that you never know what challenges people are facing on a daily basis, and the responsibility to create a kinder world is on all of us.”

“At Autism Speaks, we’re working to make 2020 the year of kindness, and we can’t do that without the dedication of supporters like Vera Bradley,” noted Val Paradiz, Ph.D., vice president of services and support at Autism Speaks. “The company’s personal connection to our mission, combined with their commitment to increasing understanding and acceptance, will make a real impact toward building a kinder, more inclusive world for people on the spectrum. We are honored to have their support this World Autism Month.”

Vera Bradley’s Plush Throw Blanket in Garden Grove Blue will retail for $55 and will be available in participating Vera Bradley retail partners and on verabradley.com beginning April 1. For more information, visit https://www.verabradley.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT AUTISM

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. There is not just one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.

ABOUT AUTISM SPEAKS

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. This is done through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org . Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

