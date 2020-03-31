MISSION, Kan., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces as of Monday last week the migration of 100% of its Esquify Powered Managed Review staff and operations to provide services remotely as a safety precaution for staff and clients during the Covid-19 outbreak.



Acquired by the company in late 2019, XDD’s Esquify Workforce Management Platform enabled XDD to quickly convert all existing and new Managed Review projects within a 24-hour timeframe last week with no disruption to client matters. XDD’s Esquify Powered Managed Review Services will continue to operate and function adhering to XDD’s standard configurations, processes and security protocols.

David Moran, XDD President and COO states, “XDD’s Managed Review operations were built to operate seamlessly either onsite or remotely to flex with client and market needs as they fluctuate. We’re very proud that our people and technology architecture enabled us to move swiftly while making this situation as easy and worry free as possible in support of our customers. Connected directly to our data center via a highly-secure VM (virtual machine), Esquify enables remote reviewers to login to the system, perform reviews and check out via the same secured, thin-client equipment.”

Nick Reizen, XDD EVP of Sales states, “Our setup provides clients with the assurances they need. From login to completion, all reviewer activity and output are closely monitored by our review team leaders via a live dashboard configured to optimize productivity, workflow, accuracy and results.”

David Sundwall, XDD Sr. Director of Managed Review Services, adds, “With seven Managed Review offices nationwide and upwards of 400 reviewers working concurrently at any given time, we needed our technology ecosystem to flex in both an onsite and offsite capacity to meet market needs. Via Esquify, our review managers are in constant contact with all reviewers to ensure productivity, accuracy and results. In short, whether conducted remote in the present or onsite in the future, we won’t miss a beat.”

In addition to XDD’s Remote Managed Review operations, XDD’s core legacy eDiscovery, Forensics and other services are also provided remotely in a safe, secure environment.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.