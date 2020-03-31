San Diego, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LionDesk, one of the world’s most innovative CRM, Marketing and Transaction Management platforms, was featured in eight categories within T3 Sixty’s Tech 500 report which analyzes the industry’s top tech companies.



Real estate consulting and research firm T3 Sixty, created a comprehensive 25-page report that categorizes the industry’s top real estate technology companies.

The report covers seven sections including: Enterprise, Top of the Funnel, Middle of the Funnel, Bottom of the Funnel, Post Funnel, Broker Platform and Other.

Of the seven sections, LionDesk ranked prominently in two key sections including Middle of Funnel and Post Funnel activities.

LionDesk recognized for the following features:

Customer Relationship Management Platform

Texting Platform

Video Email and Messaging

Sales Pipeline Reporting

Email Marketing

Lead Routing

Repeat / Referral Marketing

Recruiting Platform / CRM

“When developing LionDesk, I knew I wanted to create something that went beyond the definition of a standard CRM,” said David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO. “I wanted to give sales professionals and business owners the ability to centralize communication with clients in multiple ways including emails, text, calls and video, as well as easily connect 3rd party tools like marketing systems, websites and transaction management platforms.”

The report breaks more than 550 real estate technology vendors into seven sections, with each of those sections having multiple categories. T3 Sixty analyzed more than 2,000 companies for the report and chose what they believed were the industry leaders in each of the sections and categories. Click here to access the full report.

About LionDesk

LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate,mortgage and small business professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system. To learn more visit www.LionDesk.com.

