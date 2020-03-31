Significant Clinical Progress Across Target Indications during 2019 and 2020 Year-to-Date
- Interim Phase II bullous pemphigoid (BP) data demonstrated a rapid and significant improvement in symptoms with a mean 63% decline in Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Area Index (BPDAI) score and mean 68% decline in blister score by day 42 in patients with moderate BP.
- Opened an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for pivotal Phase III trial of nomacopan in pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) during fourth quarter 2019.
- Part A of atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) Phase I/II study completed with rapid mean 55% improvement in composite clinical score at Day 56 across both signs and symptoms.
- Positive interim data from Phase III CAPSTONE paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) study showed that of the first eight patients enrolled into the study, all four patients treated with nomacopan achieved primary endpoint of transfusion independence while all four patients on standard of care continued to be transfusion dependent.
- Preclinical ophthalmic data showing nomacopan reduced both vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and retinal inflammation, supporting nomacopan as potential treatment option for back-of-the-eye diseases.
- Fast Track designation for pediatric HSCT-TMA granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Orphan drug designation for BP and HSCT-TMA granted by the FDA.
- Over 30 cumulative patient-years of nomacopan treatment data with no reported drug related serious adverse events in any patients treated to date across the four conditions.
NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, as well as recent business highlights.
“2019 was a very important year for the company as we generated positive clinical data across all four of our programs. For BP, AKC and HSCT-TMA, the rapid patient response we generally saw in our clinical studies validates these disease targets for nomacopan where the specific dual action of the drug provides a potential significant differentiation with its inhibition of both the complement (C5) and leukotriene (LTB4) pathways,” said Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics. “In 2020, we look forward to expanding these programs further and plan on focusing on preparatory work for potential pivotal studies in anticipation of lessening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time we are working with our employees, partners and patients to help ensure their safety and maintain continuity where possible.”
Full Year 2019 and Recent Business Highlights
Akari’s strategy is to focus on orphan inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, where the role of the complement and leukotriene systems are implicated. Akari’s lead programs are in BP, AKC, and HSCT-TMA where clinical data with nomacopan has shown rapid and sustained clinical improvement in patients. These diseases have no approved treatments.
The Company is working with clinical sites and is following regulatory and health agency guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure the safety of its employees and patients. Our BP study has completed recruitment while our AKC study has halted recruitment with around two thirds of patients recruited. We expect delays in opening sites for our HSCT-TMA program. We expect our long-term safety program will shift to being managed on a country by country basis and some disruption is expected.
Phase II clinical trial in patients with BP
Phase III clinical trial in pediatric patients with HSCT-TMA
Initiated a pivotal Phase III trial for HSCT-TMA with nomacopan following the opening of an IND by the FDA. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, although we are looking to continue the process of site openings, we anticipate this will be delayed and hence any enrollment. This two-part Phase III study in pediatric patients with HSCT-TMA is based on guidance from the Company’s end-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA. Part A of the trial is a dose confirmation study with the dosing agreed with FDA via their Model Informed Drug Development Program (MIDD). Part B of the trial is a single arm responder-based efficacy study that will follow an interim analysis of Part A and a meeting with the FDA. This devastating condition has an estimated 80% mortality rate in children, at elevated risk of dying who will be recruited to the trial and has no approved treatments. Akari has both FDA fast track pediatric patients and orphan drug designation status for this program.
Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with AKC
PNH program
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Important Message Regarding COVID-19
Public health epidemics or outbreaks could adversely impact our business. In late 2019, a novel strain of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, was reported in Wuhan, China. While initially the outbreak was largely concentrated in China, it has now spread to several other countries, including in the United Kingdom and the United States, and infections have been reported globally. In particular, our clinical trial sites are based in areas currently affected by coronavirus. Epidemics such as this can adversely impact our business as a result of disruptions, such as travel bans, quarantines, and interruptions to access the trial sites and supply chain, which could result in material delays and complications with respect to our research and development programs and clinical trials. Moreover, as a result of coronavirus, there is a general unease of conducting unnecessary activities in medical centers. As a consequence, our ongoing trials have been halted or disrupted. It is too early to assess the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak on trials for nomacopan, but coronavirus is expected to affect our ability to complete recruitment in our original timeframe. The extent to which the coronavirus impacts our operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, and the actions that may be required to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact. In particular, the continued spread of the coronavirus globally, could adversely impact our operations and workforce, including our research and clinical trials and our ability to raise capital, could affect the operations of key governmental agencies, such as the FDA, which may delay the development of our product candidates and could result in the inability of our suppliers to deliver components or raw materials on a timely basis or at all, each of which in turn could have an adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operation.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Nomacopan is currently being clinically evaluated in four indications: bullous pemphigoid (BP), atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC), thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Akari believes that the dual action of nomacopan on both C5 and LTB4 may be beneficial in AKC and BP. Akari is also developing other tick derived proteins, including longer acting versions.
|AKARI THERAPEUTICS, Plc
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in U.S. Dollars, except share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|5,731,691
|$
|5,446,138
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|712,975
|1,423,184
|Deferred Financing Costs
|321,956
|585,000
|Total Current Assets
|6,766,622
|7,454,322
|Restricted cash
|-
|521,829
|Property and equipment, net
|5,013
|20,425
|Patent acquisition costs, net
|30,163
|32,978
|Total Assets
|$
|6,801,798
|$
|8,029,554
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,228,772
|$
|1,586,285
|Accrued expenses
|4,228,604
|1,489,558
|Liabilities related to options and warrants
|3,116,880
|1,842,424
|Total Current Liabilities
|8,574,256
|4,918,267
|Other long-term liability
|-
|-
|Total liabilities
|8,574,256
|4,918,267
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity:
|Share capital of £0.01 par value
|Authorized: 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares; issued and outstanding:
|2,245,865,913 and 1,580,693,413 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|31,987,016
|23,651,277
|Additional paid-in capital
|110,498,824
|106,616,083
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(348,860
|)
|(352,426
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(143,909,438
|)
|(126,803,647
|)
|Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
|(1,772,458
|)
|3,111,287
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity
|$
|6,801,798
|$
|8,029,554
|AKARI THERAPEUTICS, Plc
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(in U.S. Dollars)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|$
|8,739,420
|$
|11,795,376
|$
|5,701,382
|$
|2,362,358
|General and administrative expenses
|8,223,700
|10,896,158
|2,124,933
|2,370,206
|Litigation settlement (gain) loss
|-
|(2,700,000
|)
|-
|-
|Total Operating Expenses
|16,963,120
|19,991,534
|7,826,315
|4,732,564
|Loss from Operations
|(16,963,120
|)
|(19,991,534
|)
|(7,826,315
|)
|(4,732,564
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|5,531
|222,256
|1,739
|24,110
|Changes in fair value of option and warrant liabilities - (loss) gain
|(60,640
|)
|3,238,911
|(48,046
|)
|1,161,783
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
|(67,256
|)
|81,501
|4,733
|39,020
|Other expenses
|(20,306
|)
|(17,914
|)
|(10,182
|)
|(5,103
|)
|Total Other Income (Expenses)
|(142,671
|)
|3,524,754
|(51,756
|)
|1,219,810
|Net Loss
|(17,105,791
|)
|(16,466,780
|)
|(7,878,071
|)
|(3,512,754
|)
|Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
|3,566
|(116,180
|)
|53,233
|(55,943
|)
|Comprehensive Loss
|$
|(17,102,225
|)
|$
|(16,582,960
|)
|$
|(7,824,838
|)
|$
|(3,568,697
|)
|Loss per ordinary share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average ordinary shares (basic and diluted)
|1,830,998,609
|1,540,309,840
|2,157,115,913
|1,580,693,413
