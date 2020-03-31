Austin, TX, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software provider Accruent announced today that it is offering newly-developed resources to hospitals and medical facilities to assist the healthcare industry in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. These new resources include:

A free app to assist in prediction of parts required to keep ventilators operational

Reporting packages available at no cost to its CMMS users to assist in workload optimization and maintenance planning

Free access to coding strategies for tracking and auditing of COVID-19 activities

As healthcare organizations experience hourly increases in ventilator demand, the performance and uptime of ventilators is among their most important considerations. Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) departments at hospitals are charged with deploying and maintaining these devices, ensuring that proactive and scheduled maintenance is completed, that replacement parts that may be needed are stocked and maximizing the number of ventilators that are available for patient care. To further complicate matters, hospitals will need to track all COVID-19 related activities in order to qualify for future government reimbursements. The resources Accruent is making available today will help hospitals manage ventilator maintenance and parts inventories and track parts and labor associated with COVID-19 to justify reimbursements.

Because it provides healthcare asset management software to more than 55% of US hospitals, Accruent possesses a high volume of HTM data and healthcare facilities management (HFM) data. The new resources being offered leverages data from the documented experience of these facilities to assist hospitals in preparing to deliver care to large numbers of patients and to help them manage the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Each of these resources is available free of charge to all hospitals and healthcare facilities:

Part Predictor for Ventilators App

To provide the most accurate information on predictive maintenance for ventilators, Accruent is providing predictive maintenance and part data at no cost through a free online app. This allows HTM teams to determine what replacement parts they should have on-hand to maximize uptime of their ventilator inventory.

Reporting packages for Accruent’s TMS, Connectiv and Asset Enterprise CMMS software solutions to assist in optimization of HTM workload, equipment and maintenance planning

Utilization of these comprehensive, standardized reports can help hospitals forecast resource needs, mitigate potential equipment failures and reduce bottlenecks to minimize delays in equipment availability. Improvements in proactive maintenance can maximize the impact of available biomedical equipment.

Best practices for coding work orders to track and audit COVID-19 activities

Based on their critical role in delivering medical care during the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that the federal government will authorize economic aid to hospitals and healthcare providers. Properly coding maintenance activities related to COVID-19 will help providers apply for aid and make justification for reimbursement much easier.

Accruent will continue to seek ways to leverage its experience working with healthcare facilities to aid these organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak. As additional resources are developed, they will be posted on the Accruent’s COVID-19 resource web page.

“We have taken advantage of Accruent tools and information as we prepare for and react to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Matt Clark, Healthcare Technology Manager, Advocate Aurora Health. “They have helped us prepare for this event in ways that will improve our operations and delivery of care.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment. Accruent software is used to manage more than 17 million healthcare assets and has been used to manage more than 289 million work orders for its healthcare clients.

“Accruent is fortunate to have a wealth of real-world data from hospital operations and medical devices,” added Andy Ruse, President, Accruent. “The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to impact all of us and we can use this data to help hospitals do the critical work of delivering care to a potentially extraordinary number of people.”

