Orange County, CA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College located just outside of Los Angeles in Orange County, California through innovation, technology, and education, has been a leader in online education and distance learning since it was founded in 1976. Coastline College has four campuses, yet 80% of these courses have always been offered to students online or in a distance learning format. Since the spread of the coronavirus became a pandemic, the dynamic has changed disrupting the U.S. education system. Schools, colleges and universities completely closed across the country while trying to transition to online learning. However, this contemporary wave of education to online learning is old school for Coastline College.

Coastline began as a “College Beyond Walls” over forty years ago, providing flexible education to students ‘where they are’ which is why ‘Anywhere Anytime Learning’ is the College’s new mantra. Coastline established a fully pioneering and innovative online library, 24/7 online tutoring, counseling and student services using Cranium cafe, and student info center using Ring Central.

For the 20 percent of face-to-face classes, Coastline’s staff and faculty were able to assist their colleagues that needed to make the digital transition. The big advantage for Coastline was that the internal assistance was already established, coordinated by the Office of Innovation and Professional Development. For the first time, however, Coastline will be providing student support and, academic support at a distance 100%. College administrative services will also operate remotely except for limited essential on-site functions. To help those in need, the college is offering an emergency computer laptop loan program during this critical time to help students get access to essential hardware technology.

Coastline has developed over the years a wealth of distinct and collaborative online programs for its students to achieve their educational goals. Coastline offers not only AA degrees but also professional training and certification programs, ‘Anywhere Anytime Learning’ that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Coastline also offers transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university, and attain a bachelor’s degree, all of which can be done online through Coastline. The college has also been at the forefront of educating service members and veterans and was a visionary in the development of cutting-edge mobile education technology with PocketEd, for members of the US Coast Guard deployed on cutters.

Coastline College is a recognized high performing institution of higher learning and for the past eight years has been one of The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence top 150 community colleges, considered the most nationally prestigious prize for community colleges. Coastline has received numerous accolades over the years including the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE2Y) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), named the #1 public community college in the nation by SmartAsset.com, voted by Military Times, as a Best for Vets Colleges and Online, and recognized for its Online Learning Excellence by AffordableCollegesOnline.org for offering one of the best online learning environments in the country.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

